Tom Selleck Reveals ‘Hardest Part’ of ‘Blue Bloods’ Ending

It’s been almost two weeks since Blue Bloods ended after 14 seasons, and Tom Selleck recently revealed the hardest part about wrapping the series. The Magnum P.I. star portrayed New York City police commissioner Frank Reagan for the CBS procedural’s entire run. 14 seasons is a long time for one series, but out of it, you get a new family with the cast and crew, and unsurprisingly, it was hard for Selleck to say goodbye to it all.

“The hardest part for me is we had the Blue Bloods family, and we had the actors’ family,” Selleck told Parade. “They’re all my pals. I miss them. It’s going to take a lot of getting used to.” Of course, the cast and crew will likely remain close, but not seeing everyone almost every day for a chunk of the year will certainly be hard to get used to.

Pictured (L-R): Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle Photo: CBS

When it was announced that Blue Bloods would be ending, Selleck remained very vocal about not wanting the series to end. Like many, he hoped that CBS would reverse its decision, but unfortunately, that never happened. At the very least, he is open to suggestions regarding a potential spinoff, and while there have been reported discussions, there doesn’t seem to be anything happening on that front, at least not yet.

Meanwhile, the satisfying Blue Bloods finale aired on Dec. 13 and it gave each Reagan a happy ending. The episode did kill off Eddie’s partner, Badillo, leading to some final intense scenes on the show. Additionally, the final Reagan family dinner saw some special guests and special announcements, such as Jamie and Eddie expecting. Despite the fact that there was definitely much more story to be told, at least almost everyone was happy at the end.

With shows returning in the New Year after the holidays, not seeing Blue Bloods on the schedule will be hard to get used to. All 14 seasons are streaming on Paramount+, so fans can always watch the series as much as they want, there just won’t be any new episodes. But there will always be people wanting more after the finale. There is always the chance that the cast and crew will continue to meet up for fun reunions, but for now, the Reagans are officially in the past, and it’s still sad.