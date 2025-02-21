‘NCIS’ Series Fates Revealed at CBS

The NCIS franchise is sticking around. CBS handed out numerous renewals, including the current NCIS trilogy, according to Deadline. NCIS has been renewed for Season 23, NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for Season 3, and freshman prequel series NCIS: Origins has been renewed for Season 2. The franchise has been a staple on the network for over 20 years and over 1,000 episodes, and that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon.

NCIS is in the midst of its 22nd season, and even despite a rotating cast every few years, fans just can’t get enough. The Mothership averages 10.4 million multi-platform viewers with streaming and is one of the highest-rated shows on CBS. The cast currently consists of Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole.

L-R: Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 1, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. PHOTO CREDIT: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Meanwhile, NCIS: Sydney premiered on CBS in November 2023 after premiering on Paramount+ Australia. Season 2 launched on the network less than a month ago, but it seems like CBS is as confident as ever in the decision. Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes star in the series, which is the first international spinoff in the franchise. It’s been averaging 7 million viewers in Live+35 viewing.

As for NCIS: Origins, the prequel series premiered on CBS in September and became an instant hit. Centering on Gibbs’ past prior to the events of the Mothership, the series has been showing viewers just what it was really like for the fan-favorite agent in the ‘90s at NIS with mentor Mike Franks. Austin Stowell plays young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, with the cast also consisting of Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote. In November, Origins received a full-season order, and the series also brings in 9.2 million viewers with streaming.

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

Along with the NCIS trio, CBS also renewed Elsbeth, Fire Country, Tracker, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Hollywood Squares. Popular sitcom Ghosts was renewed for two seasons. The network also previously renewed freshman drama Matlock and handed FBI a three-season renewal last year. NCIS and NCIS: Origins air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, while NCIS: Sydney airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.