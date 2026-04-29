NBC Morning Show’s Anchor Quitting the News Industry

An NBC morning show news anchor will be quitting the news industry.

Claudia Peppenhorst of WAFF 48 News in Alabama announced on social media on Sunday that she’s making a big change.

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“Life is all about change, and it’s time for me to make a big one. Wednesday, May 6th will be my last day at WAFF 48 News,” she wrote. “After a lot of prayer and reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from news and focus on other areas of my life.”

Peppenhorst, who joined the WAFF News team as an MMJ/Reporter in January 2023, said she “truly loved being your weekend morning anchor.” She admitted the role has taken her away from the people she loves most, her family. “If you know someone who works weekends (especially overnight shifts), give them a hug. It’s not easy, and it requires a lot of personal sacrifice.”

“I also want to thank our incredible viewers,” Peppenhorst continued. “When I moved to Huntsville 3 ½ years ago, I didn’t know a single person here. You welcomed me with open arms – both in person and on the air. Our weekend viewers are LOYAL, and I’m so grateful for your support over the years.”

The Troy University graduate revealed some good news, however. She is staying in Huntsville, explaining the city “has truly become home for me and my husband, and we plan to stay.” Peppenhorst continued, “I’ve accepted a new position outside of news that will still allow me to serve this community, just in a different way. I’ll miss my amazing crew, but I won’t miss that 11 p.m. alarm clock. I’m excited for this next chapter and to see where God leads me. Here’s to a new season of health and happiness!”

Peppenhorst shared that her last weekend morning newscast as an anchor will be on Sunday, with her final weekday morning newscast as a reporter happening on Wednesday, May 6. As of now, she has not revealed what job she’ll be shifting into, but with her final day at WAFF coming next week, it shouldn’t be long until she makes the big announcement. Those in the Huntsville area will be able to catch a few more newscasts from Peppenhorst before she officially leaves. Her final newscast as a weekend morning anchor will be on Sunday, while her final weekday morning newscast as a reporter will be on Wednesday, May 6, on WAFF News 48.