NBC Makes Decision on ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 3

The doors to Bronx General Hospital are closing forever.

NBC has canceled the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds after two seasons, according to Deadline.

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Unfortunately, the cancellation doesn’t come as a surprise. The series is NBC’s lowest-rated drama series on linear, with the steepest double-digit year-to-year declines. Additionally, the network opted to pull the final six episodes of Season 2 from the schedule after they were set to air following the Winter Olympics. The season, which will conclude the series, will return to wrap up later this month.

Pictured: (l-r) Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

Created by Michael Grassi, Brilliant Minds premiered in September 2024. It’s inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks. Season 2, which premiered in September 2025, “continues to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care?”

Along with Quinto, the series stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Aury Krebs, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon. Spence Moore II and Alex MacNicoll departed Brilliant Minds earlier this season. Grassi serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Additional EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Jasmine Russ, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Shefali Malhoutra. Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions, and Tavala produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Pictured: (l-r) Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, Ashleigh Lathrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Alex MacNicoll as Dr. Van Markus, Brian Altemus as Dr. Charlie Porter — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

Brilliant Minds is not the only show to be axed by NBC. Freshman comedy Stumble has also been canceled. Still awaiting their fates on NBC are freshman comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and veteran dramas Law & Order and The Hunting Party. With some pilots also in contention, it’s hard to predict which way the network is leaning, and it’s clear that no show is safe.

While Brilliant Minds has been canceled, there are still six episodes left of Season 2. The series, which has been on break since early February, will finally be back on Wednesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET. How these final episodes will wrap up is unknown, but fans should prepare themselves for a potential cliffhanger that will never be resolved. Catch up now with all of Season 1 plus the Season 2 episodes that have aired on Peacock, where new episodes will stream on Thursdays beginning May 28.