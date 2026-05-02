Netflix’s Top 3 Movies Today (Saturday, May 2, 2026)

An Oscar winner for Best Picture is shaking up Netflix’s top movie chart this weekend.

But can the road-trip drama, as well as a new Netflix animated movie, take down the reigning No. 1 horror movie?

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 2, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Green Book

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Official Synopsis: “When Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on The Green Book to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger—as well as unexpected humanity and humor—they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.”

2. Swapped

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“A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Academy Award-winning Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple)—natural sworn enemies of The Valley—who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.”

1. Apex

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Official Synopsis: “A grieving woman testing her limits in the Australian wilderness is suddenly ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator.”