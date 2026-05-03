NBC Cancels Comedy Series After 1 Season

One of NBC’s two new comedies has just been canceled.

Deadline reports that cheerleading comedy Stumble will not be back for a second season.

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Created by Jeff and Liz Astrof and headlined by Jenn Lyon, the mockumentary sitcom premiered in November. Set in the fictional cities of Wichita Flats, Texas and Heådltston, Oklahoma, the competitive cheerleading coach tied for the winningest cheer champion, Courteney Potter (Lyon), is fired from her position after drinking with her squad. She finds a new job as the typing instructor and head coach of the squad at Heådltston State Junior College and pulls together a team in hopes of winning the championship.

Pictured: (l-r) Georgie Murphy as Sally, Arianna Davis as Madonna, Taylor Dunbar as Peaches, Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter, Jarrett Austin Brown as Dimarcus — (Photo by: Danielle Mathias/NBC)

Along with Lyon, the series also starred Taran Killam, Anissa Borrego, Jarrett Austin Brown, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, Georgie Murphy, and Ryan Pinkston. Former Navarro College cheerleading coach and Cheer star Monica Aldama serves as executive producer alongside the Astrofs, Dana Honor, and Jeffrey Blitz. Annette Davis and Steven Ast are the producers.

Stumble’s cancellation is not so surprising. The series has been heavily on the bubble, and while it’s done well with critics and viewers, bringing in an 82% approval rating and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, ratings-wise, it got off to a rough start. It was initially behind Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place on Friday nights before NBC moved it around the schedule a couple of times to get more eyes on it. There has been some strong internal support creatively, but by the end of it, the audience wasn’t strong enough.

Pictured: (center) Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

News of the cancellation comes over a month after the Season 1 finale, which aired on March 13. As previously mentioned, Stumble was one of two new comedies on NBC for the 2025-2026 season. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins seems to have a good shot at getting renewed. The series only premiered during midseason, but with big names such as Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, and Daniel Radcliffe attached, it’s a strong contender.

NBC has also canceled veteran medical drama Brilliant Minds after two seasons, with the final six episodes kicking off later this month. Along with Reggie Dinkins, The Hunting Party and Law & Order are the last ones in limbo. NBC is expected to unveil its full 2026-2027 schedule on May 11, so final decisions should be coming any day now.