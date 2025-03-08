‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Reacts to Third Cancellation: ‘We Ain’t Done’

S.W.A.T.’s been canceled for a third time, and of course, people are not happy. This includes star Shemar Moore, who once again took to social media to share his opinions.

The actor, who has led the CBS procedural’s ensemble cast since the very beginning as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, went on Instagram hours after news broke that the network had canceled S.W.A.T. for what very likely will be the third and final time. In a video he posted, he shared his disappointment over the cancellation, but he was as grateful as ever to have been uncanceled twice, which doesn’t happen very often. And he is “so proud.” It’s what he told the crew on set when he gave his speech, that whatever happens, they should be proud. While this cancellation will likely stick, Moore isn’t backing down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We defied the odds, and we made a hit television show that the world loved to watch,” he said. “So, I say to CBS, if you’re done — I know it’s about money, optics, politics — I don’t think you’re making the right choice. I’ll say that. But if you are done, I say thank you, genuinely, honestly, from my heart.”

“Hey, Netflix, how you doing? If you’re interested in a show that is an autopilot, that the world is watching, we’d love to come play,” Moore continued. “NBC, Fox, ABC… Hey, you want to come flirt with me? You’re invited to the barbecue. Pick your favorite restaurant. I will pay the bill, OK? So trust me, all of us — the family over at S.W.A.T. — we ain’t done chasing bad guys. Helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff… we ain’t done.”

According to TVLine, S.W.A.T. is down 20% from Season 7 with just 4.9 million total viewers and ranks last in total audience out of CBS’ 14 dramas this season. Additionally, S.W.A.T. has taken over Blue Bloods’ prime 10 p.m. ET Friday slot since January but is down 22%. Whether the series has a chance to be shopped around elsewhere, likely Paramount+ or Netflix, where the first seven seasons are streaming, is unknown, but stranger things have definitely happened.

It’s definitely sad that S.W.A.T. is canceled yet again after being saved in 2023 and 2024, but unsurprisingly, Moore is putting out a call to have it continue. Plus, with only three weeks left of filming, it’s hard to predict how much will be able to be changed on such short notice to get a proper finale. Fans may just have to wait and see but for now, new episodes of S.W.A.T. air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.