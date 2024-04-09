'FBI: International': Jubal Meets the Fly Team in Budapest (Exclusive Clip)

It's mini crossover night for the FBI trio and FBI's Jeremy Sisto is going from New York City to Budapest and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In the episode airing tonight, Apr. 9, "Remove the Compromise," Sisto's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine to Budapest to personally help the Fly Team and the CIA take down the cartel that murdered his former girlfriend and colleague. For the mission, Forrester poses as an undercover arms expert.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jubal seemingly surprises the international team by showing up after hearing what they were up against, but they are just as happy as ever. He does all of his hellos with the Fly Team and finally meets Christina Wolfe's Amanda Tate in person, telling her he's heard a lot of great things. The introductions stop when Jubal asks to see Forrester, meaning it's time to get to work.

While Sisto has already appeared on this season of FBI: International when Jubal checked in with the Fly Team via video chat from the New York office, this does mark his first in-person on the spinoff. What exactly is in store is unknown, but it seems like emotions could run high, and things could get as intense as ever. However, considering FBI: International is usually the less likely series in the franchise to get a crossover aside from the three-show crossovers, you know it's going to be worth it.

Meanwhile, this season of FBI: International has already been an intense one. The premiere kicked off immediately after the events of the Season 2 finale, which saw the Budapest office getting blown up. Luckily, the entire team made it out alive, even if it was touch and go for a bit with Carter Redwood's Special Agent Andre Raines. The episode did see the departure of Heida Reed's Special Agent Jamie Kellett, but it's been fun to see how Amanda Tate's been filling that role. There is no telling what else is in store, especially following a creepy and frustrating sexual assault storyline, but with Jubal coming to town, the possibilities are endless.

Make sure to watch the sneak peek above from the new episode of FBI: International guest starring Jeremy Sisto, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It's going to be an exciting episode, and it's going to be great to see Jubal helping out the Fly Team in person rather than from a video chat thousands of miles away.