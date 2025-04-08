Yet another CBS series is in danger of cancellation.

After recent news that Queen Latifah’s action series The Equalizer was a potential candidate for cancellation, it’s been revealed that the network’s new comedy Poppa’s House is on the bubble as well.

Poppa’s House stars Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins, and Geoffrey Owens. Wayans plays radio host “Poppa,” who has various interpersonal conflicts at work and at home, where he still parents his adult son (Wayans Jr.)

According to Deadline, the chances of renewal for Poppa’s House will come down to scheduling and budget. CBS is already in talks with the show’s production team about trimming the series’ budget, which will improve its chances at renewal. However, there is only one comedy slot available on the network next season, and there are already three other TV series competing for that slot.

CBS has already axed three shows this season—FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International and S.W.A.T. On the flipside, it’s renewed all three of its freshman dramas: Matlock, NCIS: Origins and Watson.

Fans of Poppa’s House will have to wait and see whether the network moves forward with a second season.