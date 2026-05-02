Actress Who Appeared in 26 Episodes of Iconic TV Show Dead at 94: Son Confirms Gwen Farrell’s Death

Gwen Farrell has died.

The actress appeared in 26 episodes of M*A*S*H throughout its 11-season run.

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Her son, Keith Farrell, told TMZ that she died on Thursday in Sherman Oaks of natural causes. Farrell was 94 years old. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral and memorial expenses.

“Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled,” reads the GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $3,000 of its $13,000 goal. “We will miss her voice, her strength, and the quiet comfort she brought into our lives. While we are heartbroken, we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.”

Born Gwendolyn “Gwen” Yancey Farrell in Austin, Texas, she made her on-screen acting debut as a nurse in the iconic ‘70s series M*A*S*H in 1972. As previously mentioned, she went on to appear in 26 episodes through the series’ end in 1983. Farrell also had uncredited roles in Black Gunn, Soylent Green, Coffy, Earthquake, The Towering Inferno, and Starsky and Hutch. She also appeared in 1977’s Billy Jack Goes to Washington as a reporter.

Aside from acting, Farrell’s passion was boxing. In 1980, she became a referee in California. “With confidence, fairness, and unwavering composure, she earned the respect of fighters, trainers, and fans alike,” reads the GoFundMe. “She didn’t just do the job; she broke barriers and proved that strength comes in many forms.”

“But beyond her accomplishments, Gwen was so much more to her family. She was a grandmother, a guiding light, and a steady source of love and wisdom. She had a way of making those around her feel supported, understood, and cared for without needing recognition.”

The family is asking for support to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as any “related costs that come with laying a loved one to rest with the honor and dignity she deserves. Any contribution, no matter the size, means so much to our family. If you are unable to donate, we truly appreciate you sharing this page and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.”