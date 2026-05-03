‘RHORI’ Midseason Trailer Revealed for Debut Season

The drama is continuing on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

Bravo has released the midseason trailer for the debut season of the latest Real Housewives series.

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Premiering on April 2, RHORI stars Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. Per Bravo, in the second half of the season, “the tides in the Ocean State only grow more turbulent, with old alliances washing away, new rivalries surfacing, and long-buried secrets rising with the current. Against the backdrop of Rhode Island’s coastal charm and New England tradition, tensions crest, proving that in Rhode Island, nothing stays under wraps for long.”

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RHORI is the No. 1 most-watched series or season premiere of all time for a Bravo original on Peacock in its first seven days. It also delivered Bravo’s biggest series premiere across platforms since 2024. As if that wasn’t enough, Episode 4 achieved a season high, rising +11% over the first three episodes.

Per Bravo, the logline for Real Housewives of Rhode Island reads “Welcome to the Ocean State. It may be America’s smallest, but don’t be fooled – the drama is wicked wild. In a place where everyone knows everyone and family names carry serious weight, nothing is ever truly forgotten. Friendships are built over decades, loyalties are deeply rooted, and secrets are guarded at all costs… until betrayal strikes and the cracks begin to show.”

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“Amid a season defined by evolving relationships and rising tensions, some of the group’s most pivotal moments unfold during unforgettable escapes,” the logline continues. “As the summer heat sizzles in Rhode Island, the ladies retreat to one of Newport’s most historic and privately owned mansions, Seaview Terrace, for a glamorous weekend that rivals the Gilded Age, where opulence sets the stage for major shake-ups. Later, a sun-drenched excursion to beloved East Coast getaway Block Island pushes tensions to a breaking point as two couples go head-to-head. When lines are crossed and truths surface, nothing – and no one – is off limits.”

RHORI is the 12th installment of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, which began in 2006. It is one of eight Real Housewives shows currently on the air, and it seems to already be a hit just a few episodes in. And it seems like it will be getting even better. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, streaming the next day on Peacock.