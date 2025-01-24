CBS Eyes New ‘FBI’ Spinoff

CBS is looking to expand the FBI franchise. Variety confirms that the network is developing a potential new spinoff in the Dick Wolf franchise, with plans to introduce a new character for the series in an upcoming episode of FBI. Per the official logline, in FBI: CIA, “a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent are part of a new, clandestine task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City.”

Casting has started for three characters that will be introduced on FBI and go on as series regulars for the new spinoff. If CBS gives it the greenlight, FBI: CIA would be looking at the 2025-26 season for a premiere. Wolf will serve as writer and executive producer alongside FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman, and David Chasteen. Peter Jankowski from Wolf Entertainment will executive produce, while Universal Television and CBS Studios will produce.

Pictured (L-R): Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Since FBI premiered in 2018, the procedural has spawned two spinoffs: FBI: Most Wanted in 2020 and FBI: International in 2021. All three shows are currently still airing, and have taken over Tuesday nights on CBS. While Most Wanted and International have yet to receive renewals for the 2025-26 season, FBI is already locked with at least two more seasons following a three-season renewal last spring.

CBS seems to be having its hands full on the spinoff front. On top of premiering NCIS: Origins and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage last fall and continuing to expand the NCIS and Big Bang Theory universes, respectively, the network is developing a few more spinoffs. Also on deck for a potential greenlight include a Jared Padalecki-led Fire Country spinoff, The Neighborhood spinoff with Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney, as well as a spinoff of The Equalizer starring Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz. CBS is also reportedly working on Blue Bloods spinoffs, but that has yet to be confirmed.

More details surrounding the potential FBI spinoff will likely be released in the coming months, depending on when the FBI episode will air. In the meantime, fans can always look forward to the current FBI shows when the trio returns from hiatus this coming Tuesday, Jan. 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Recent episodes of all three shows are streaming on Paramount+.