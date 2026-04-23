‘Real Housewives’ Star and Ex-Boyfriend Arrested on Felony Charges

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her ex, Jody Glidden, have been arrested for one count of felony interception of communications.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the duo faced charges related to allegedly intercepting oral statements by Lisa’s ex-husband, Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein.

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In his statement, Lenny said that “on or between March 12 and March 31, 2023,” his ex-wife and Glidden “did unlawfully and intentionally intercept, endeavor to intercept, or procure another person to intercept or endeavor to intercept … oral statements” by him and those with whom he was speaking.

While Glidden was taken into custody in Miami on April 12, the reality TV star turned herself in days later. She was booked with a $5,000 bond.

Jayne Weintraub, Lisa’s attorney, told NBC News that she was released on her own recognizance, which means she would not have to pay the bond.

“This matter is part of a contentious divorce proceeding and does not belong in criminal court,” Weintraub explained.

Glidden pleaded not guilty and requested the court to give him 15 days to file legal motions. He then asked for a jury trial.

Lisa and Lenny were married for 13 years before calling it quits in 2022. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.

Lisa previously accused her ex-husband of “financial strang[ing]” her. In a 2022 statement to PEOPLE, Lenny denied Lisa’s allegations, stating, “Lisa uses these court filings to portray me poorly in the press.”

The reality TV star and Glidden confirmed their relationship in 2023. They called it quits in early 2026.