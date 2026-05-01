Pop Star Cancels All US Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

Zayn Malik has canceled all of the U.S. dates for his upcoming Konnakol Tour following his hospitalization last month with an unspecified illness.

The former One Direction artist, 32, announced on Friday that the U.S. dates of his tour, tied to his newly-released album Konnakol, had been called off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health,” Malik wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Zayn Malik performs onstage during the ZAYN: Stairway To The Sky Tour at The Anthem on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Zayn)

“I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour,” he continued. “I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z”

Malik’s concert dates in the U.K. and Mexico that are scheduled for later this month, ahead of the U.S. tour’s original kickoff date, are still for sale on his tour website. The Konnanol Tour, which kicks off on May 23 at London’s O2 Arena, was originally scheduled to begin its U.S. leg on July 19 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.

zayn malik

Earlier this year, Malik headlined a Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live.

On April 17, the same date as the release of his Konnakol album, Malik announced on Instagram that he had been hospitalized after an unexpected health scare.

“Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always- been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering,” the musician said on Instagram at the time, apologizing for having to cancel an album listening and Q&A session. “Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer didn’t share the details of his illness, but did share a photo of himself at the hospital, hooked up to an IV.

“Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to,” he continued. “You are all legends!”