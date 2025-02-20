CBS Reveals Fates of Two Popular Comedies

CBS has renewed two of its most popular sitcoms. Deadline reports that Ghosts has been given a two-season renewal, taking the comedy through the 2026-27 and to Season 6. Starring Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, and Asher Grodman, Ghosts premiered in October 2021 and is based on the British sitcom of the same name. It’s currently third in Live+35 Days multi-platform viewership with 11 million, up 9% from last season.

Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has also been renewed for the 2025-26 season. The series stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, reprising their roles as the titular characters from the Big Bang Theory prequel. The Season 2 renewal is not so surprising, as it’s second in Live+35 Days multi-platform viewership with 12.9 million total viewers. It also received a full-season pickup back in October, just two weeks after its series premiere. Georgie & Mandy also stars Rachel bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez, and has seen the return of numerous Young Sheldon cast members.

Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy and Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo credit: Michael Yarish/2024

Both shows are in the midst of their respective fourth and first seasons, with much more still on the way. It was recently announced that Young Sheldon star Lance Barber will be reprising his role as George Cooper Sr. for an upcoming episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, despite being killed off ahead of the series finale. George Sr. will be appearing in his son’s dream, but in what capacity is unknown. Iain Armitage, who plays young Sheldon, has yet to reprise his role but with another season on the way, there’s even more of a chance that will happen.

Ghosts and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage are not the only shows that CBS has renewed today. The network has also handed out season pickups for Tracker, Elsbeth, Fire Country, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney. There are also a few new shows already coming next season, such as Fire Country spinoff Sheriff Country and Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue.

Pictured (L-R): Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, and Rose McIver as Samantha. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

With still more decisions left to be made at CBS for the 2025-26 season, there is no telling what shows will be safe and what shows will be gone, but at least fans of Ghosts and Georgie & Mandy no longer have to worry. Both series air on Thursdays only on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.