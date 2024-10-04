13 Canceled Shows That Won't Be Back on TV This Fall

While the fall 2024 TV season has kicked off with plenty of shows returning and some new ones, there are many shows that won't be back because of cancellations. There were some brutal axings, both last year and earlier this year, and it's still hard to come to terms with. That being said, there are some shows that are able to live on in other series thanks to mutual characters, but that still doesn't make it completely better. Some of the more heartbreaking cancellations include Station 19 and NCIS: Hawai'i, as well as freshman series Extended Family. Then there's CSI: Vegas, Magnum P.I., and The Good Doctor, which are all also heartbreaking, along with every other show on this list. Fall TV is looking a bit different, and it's not getting any easier.

'Bob Hearts Abishola' (Photo: "Find Your Bench" – Seven years from now, a lot has changed for Bob, Abishola and their friends and family as they reflect on how far they've come and consider what's most important to them as they head into the future, on the series finale of CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, May 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured L to R: Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola and Billy Gardell as Bob. - CBS) The CBS sitcom was initially announced to be ending after five seasons late last year, which came after much of the main cast was demoted to recurring due to budget cuts. The series officially came to an end on May 13, with the finale jumping ahead seven years and catching fans up on what had changed and what the future will look like.

'CSI: Vegas' (Photo: "Health and Wellness" – As the CSI team investigates the death of a man visiting Las Vegas for a health and wellness convention, a fiery explosion traps Allie Rajan in the basement of an abandoned hospital, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, March 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and also available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*. Pictured: Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger and Lex Medlin. - Robert Voets/CBS) Perhaps one of the more surprising cancellations, CSI: Vegas was axed just weeks before the Season 3 finale in May. It was previously reported that the series was in danger of cancellation, even despite being part of the long-running CSI franchise. While the finale, which aired on May 19, originally had set up a fourth season with a new murder, the episode was edited before the premiere to remove the final sequence.

'Extended Family' (Photo: EXTENDED FAMILY -- "The Consequences of Status" Episode 106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jon Cryer as Jim, Donald Faison as Trip, Abigail Spencer as Julia - Ron Batzdorff/NBC via Getty Images) Fans of Extended Family didn't get to see the family for very long, as NBC canceled the sitcom after only one season. Despite starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer, it had a quiet launch. The cancellation came over a month after the Season 1 finale, which aired in March.

'The Good Doctor' (Photo: THE GOOD DOCTOR – "Baby, Baby, Baby" Shaun and Lea adjust to parenthood as they debate the importance of schedule and routine for Steve. Meanwhile, Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart. TUESDAY, FEB. 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

FREDDIE HIGHMORE - ABC/Jeff Weddell) The ABC medical drama was announced to be ending in January, but the seventh season was able to wrap up storylines and bring back some characters as well. The finale aired in May, which saw a time jump and full-circle moments at San Jose St. Bonaventure for Shaun and co. Potential spinoff The Good Lawyer was axed last year following the backdoor pilot.

'La Brea' (Photo: LA BREA -- "Sierra" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi, Asmara Feik as Petra, Eoin Macken as Gavin, Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott, Chiké Okonkwo as Ty - Mark Taylor/NBC) NBC drama series La Brea was canceled in November 2023, ahead of the third season, which only consisted of six episodes. The series officially came to an end in February and still left fans wanting more of the drama.

'Magnum P.I.' (Photo: MAGNUM P.I. -- "The Big Squeeze" Episode 520 -- Pictured: (l-r) Emily Alabi as Mahina, Stephen Hill as Theodore "TC" Calvin, Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta - Zack Dougan/NBC) After NBC rescued Magnum P.I. from CBS and gave it a fifth season, the series sank again. Season 5 has a rocky start on the network, but it still seemed like Magnum and co. had somewhat of a good chance of staying on. Unfortunately, that was not the case. In June 2023, just two months after filming had wrapped, NBC confirmed that the show was canceled. At the very least, the second part of the season was moved up on the schedule due to the strikes, and there wasn't much of a cliffhanger in the finale, which aired this past January.

'NCIS: Hawai'i' (Photo: "License to Thrill" – After a brazen daytime robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union, the NCIS team tracks down a group of adrenaline-seeking thieves. Meanwhile, Tennant grows suspicious of Sam Hanna's reasons for being in Hawai'i, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured (L-R): Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. - Karen Neal/CBS) NCIS: Hawai'i's surprising cancellation shocked and angered many. Despite decent ratings that ranged above other renewed shows, it just wasn't enough for CBS to keep it on the air. The finale aired on May 6 and ended on a cliffhanger, with Maggie Shaw coming back into town and telling Tennant she needed to talk.

'Not Dead Yet' (Photo: NOT DEAD YET – "Not Out of the Game Yet" – Nell's father comes to visit. Meanwhile, Lexi conducts the employees' yearly performance review at the SoCal Independent. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 (9:32-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

GINA RODRIGUEZ - ABC/Scott Everett White) The ABC sitcom's title was ultimately not true once it was canceled after two seasons. The Gina Rodriguez-led series got axed in early May, not long after the finale.

'Quantum Leap' (Photo: QUANTUM LEAP -- "This Took Too Long!" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, Francois Arnaud as Sergeant Curtis Bailey - Casey Durkin/NBC) The Quantum Leap reboot couldn't match the original series. The sci-fi show was canceled in April, six weeks after the Season 2 finale. Apparently, there were talks of the series moving to Peacock like Law & Order: Organized Crime, but it didn't work out.

'So Help Me Todd' (Photo: "Dial Margaret for Murder" – While in the hospital recovering from an emergency appendectomy, Todd is convinced he overheard a plot to murder someone. When Margaret realizes her difficult but very important clients are interested in Todd's theories, she jumps into the role of private investigator and brings them along for the ride. Also, Todd gets to meet his personal guru, Dick Franks, a grizzled veteran private investigator who shares the hospital room with him, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, March 14 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden. - Michael Courtney/CBS) While the CBS legal dramedy was a breakout during its first season, the numbers couldn't quite match the second. Starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, So Help Me Todd was canceled in April along with CSI: Vegas. The finale ended on a bit of a cliffhanger that would have further investigated what was really going on at the law firm.

'Station 19' (Photo: STATION 19 – "Good Grief" – Ben and Theo respond to a challenging Crisis One call, and Jack struggles adjusting to his new reality. Maya and Carina treat a nanny with a surprising diagnosis. Travis finds a surprise at Dixon's wake, and Vic joins Beckett at a family funeral. THURSDAY, MARCH 21 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

JASON GEORGE, GREY DAMON, JOSH RANDALL, JAINA LEE ORTIZ, JAY HAYDEN - Disney/James Clark) Station 19 is another cancellation that angered fans when it was announced late last year. Despite people creating petitions and campaigns in an effort to save it, the finale aired in May and saw everyone going their separate ways. On the plus side, Jason George is now a series regular on Grey's Anatomy again, and there's the possibility more could make appearances. That doesn't make the cancellation any better, though.