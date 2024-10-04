13 Canceled Shows That Won't Be Back on TV This Fall
'NCIS: Hawai'i,' 'Station 19,' and 'Magnum P.I.' are just a few of the shows that won't be coming back.
While the fall 2024 TV season has kicked off with plenty of shows returning and some new ones, there are many shows that won't be back because of cancellations. There were some brutal axings, both last year and earlier this year, and it's still hard to come to terms with. That being said, there are some shows that are able to live on in other series thanks to mutual characters, but that still doesn't make it completely better.
Some of the more heartbreaking cancellations include Station 19 and NCIS: Hawai'i, as well as freshman series Extended Family. Then there's CSI: Vegas, Magnum P.I., and The Good Doctor, which are all also heartbreaking, along with every other show on this list. Fall TV is looking a bit different, and it's not getting any easier.
'Bob Hearts Abishola'
The CBS sitcom was initially announced to be ending after five seasons late last year, which came after much of the main cast was demoted to recurring due to budget cuts. The series officially came to an end on May 13, with the finale jumping ahead seven years and catching fans up on what had changed and what the future will look like.
'CSI: Vegas'
Perhaps one of the more surprising cancellations, CSI: Vegas was axed just weeks before the Season 3 finale in May. It was previously reported that the series was in danger of cancellation, even despite being part of the long-running CSI franchise. While the finale, which aired on May 19, originally had set up a fourth season with a new murder, the episode was edited before the premiere to remove the final sequence.
'Extended Family'
Fans of Extended Family didn't get to see the family for very long, as NBC canceled the sitcom after only one season. Despite starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer, it had a quiet launch. The cancellation came over a month after the Season 1 finale, which aired in March.
'The Good Doctor'
The ABC medical drama was announced to be ending in January, but the seventh season was able to wrap up storylines and bring back some characters as well. The finale aired in May, which saw a time jump and full-circle moments at San Jose St. Bonaventure for Shaun and co. Potential spinoff The Good Lawyer was axed last year following the backdoor pilot.
'La Brea'
NBC drama series La Brea was canceled in November 2023, ahead of the third season, which only consisted of six episodes. The series officially came to an end in February and still left fans wanting more of the drama.
'Magnum P.I.'
After NBC rescued Magnum P.I. from CBS and gave it a fifth season, the series sank again. Season 5 has a rocky start on the network, but it still seemed like Magnum and co. had somewhat of a good chance of staying on. Unfortunately, that was not the case. In June 2023, just two months after filming had wrapped, NBC confirmed that the show was canceled. At the very least, the second part of the season was moved up on the schedule due to the strikes, and there wasn't much of a cliffhanger in the finale, which aired this past January.
'NCIS: Hawai'i'
NCIS: Hawai'i's surprising cancellation shocked and angered many. Despite decent ratings that ranged above other renewed shows, it just wasn't enough for CBS to keep it on the air. The finale aired on May 6 and ended on a cliffhanger, with Maggie Shaw coming back into town and telling Tennant she needed to talk.
'Not Dead Yet'
The ABC sitcom's title was ultimately not true once it was canceled after two seasons. The Gina Rodriguez-led series got axed in early May, not long after the finale.
'Quantum Leap'
The Quantum Leap reboot couldn't match the original series. The sci-fi show was canceled in April, six weeks after the Season 2 finale. Apparently, there were talks of the series moving to Peacock like Law & Order: Organized Crime, but it didn't work out.
'So Help Me Todd'
While the CBS legal dramedy was a breakout during its first season, the numbers couldn't quite match the second. Starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, So Help Me Todd was canceled in April along with CSI: Vegas. The finale ended on a bit of a cliffhanger that would have further investigated what was really going on at the law firm.
'Station 19'
Station 19 is another cancellation that angered fans when it was announced late last year. Despite people creating petitions and campaigns in an effort to save it, the finale aired in May and saw everyone going their separate ways. On the plus side, Jason George is now a series regular on Grey's Anatomy again, and there's the possibility more could make appearances. That doesn't make the cancellation any better, though.
'Walker'
The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot was canceled earlier this year after four seasons, partly due to The CW's merger with Nexstar. Star and executive producer Jared Padalecki ripped the network's new management, fed up with what happened, especially after being on The CW for over 20 years. The series finale aired in June, which ended on a cliffhanger and introduced James Van Der Beek as a mysterious new character.
'Young Sheldon'
It was announced last year that the Big Bang Theory prequel would be ending after its seventh season, which had been expected for quite some time. While the series came to an end in May and brought back Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, new spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to premiere later this month on CBS.
