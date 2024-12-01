CBS Releases Details on Final Two ‘Blue Bloods’ Episodes

CBS has finally released details on the remaining two episodes of Blue Bloods. It was announced last year that the long-running procedural would be ending after Season 14, which was split into two parts. Despite fans and cast hoping that the network would reverse its decision like S.W.A.T., that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen. Not only did CBS air a retrospective of Blue Bloods commemorating the 14 seasons, but the network has released information regarding the final two episodes ever of the series.

Airing on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET, “Entitlement” will see “Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s confidential informant. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony.” Additionally, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots will be guest starring in an unknown role.

Pictured (L-R): Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore Photo: CBS

The series finale will then air on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET and appropriately titled, “End of Tour.” In the episode, guest starring Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos, “It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial.” The show will be coming to an end after 293 episodes

Even though fans have been preparing themselves for the end of Blue Bloods for a year now, it’s still hard to believe, especially since it’s coming up quick. It’s hard to tell just what exactly will happen in these two final episodes. Not to mention the fact that the finale will include a funeral, but whose funeral is unknown. Fans will want to prepare some tissues because it’s going to be emotional.

Don’t miss the penultimate episode of Blue Bloods on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET, followed by the series finale on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+, so while fans will be saying goodbye to the Reagan family, it will still feel like they are still around, with many family dinners to come.