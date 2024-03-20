Joshua Jackson to Star in New ABC Show

Joshua Jackson is heading back to network TV. The Dawson's Creek alum will be starring in the new drama Dr. Odyssey, which has been given a straight to series order by ABC according to The Hollywood Reporter. From Ryan Murphy, the series is set to premiere this fall. News comes on the heels of Murphy's 9-1-1 moving to the network after spending six seasons on Fox. Disney's 20th Television and Ryan Murphy Television are producing the upcoming drama.

Written and executive produced by Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, details surrounding Dr. Odyssey are being kept under wraps. Jackson, director Paris Barclay, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich are also executive producing. Dr. Odyseey will mark Murphy's first broadcast show since 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered in 2020. The 9-1-1 spinoff will return for a fifth season on Fox this fall.

Jackson has been busy as of late. The actor starred in the now-canceled Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction in 2023, as well as the audible original Excessive. In 2021, he starred in the first season of Peacock's psychological thriller Dr. Death. Other credits include Little Fires Everywhere, The Affair, When They See Us, Fringe, Cursed, Cruel Intentions, and more. As of now, no other actors have been cast in the series, but more casting news will likely be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy has also remained pretty busy. Along with the 9-1-1s, the producer has multiple other series in the works. The second part of American Horror Story: Delicate is set to premiere in early April, while the long-awaited second season of Feud aired its finale earlier this month. Murphy is also working on the second seasons of Monster and The Watcher for Netflix, as well as the second part of American Horror Stories Season 3. That's not even all of it. According to his IMDb, Murphy has an additional 11 projects in the works, including the upcoming American Sports Story.

Hopefully more details will be released on Dr. Odyssey very soon, but it is exciting to see Joshua Jackson join another series and that Ryan Murphy is continuing to cement his place at his new home on ABC. If 9-1-1 is renewed for Season 8, it would be perfect to pair the two shows together. In the meantime, fans will just have to wait for more information.