'Station 19' Fans Share Their Anger Over Cancellation

After news broke that Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff Station 19 will be ending after its upcoming seventh season, fans broke into a frenzy on Twitter. The beloved series was not expected to be ending so soon, and Shondaland founder and executive producer Shonda Rhimes reacted to the surprising cancellation. She said she was "grateful" for Station 19's "unforgettable run." Now fans are giving their own thoughts on the cancellation, and it's more anger than sadness. Between the fact that predecessor Grey's Anatomy is still going strong with 20 seasons and the LGBTQ+ representation, most notably with Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato's Maya and Carina, respectively, they are hoping more than ever that this won't be it. They have also taken the liberty of starting their own petition in order to try to save the show, with plenty of hashtags such as #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19 to go around as well, and they are not going down without a fight.

It's Too Soon to Say Goodbye it feels like we’re losing a home 💔 #Station19 #DoNotCancelStation19 pic.twitter.com/Bu7O00yuCY — a (@delucadaydream) December 9, 2023 "We all deserve more. We deserve more seasons. The show deserves another chance," one fan said. "Station 19 keeps getting even better with each passing episode and week. I really hope this show is getting renewed for a eighth season," another fan hoped. prevnext

Some Fans Are Heartbroken mood this weekend after hearing the news that #Station19 has been cancelled and this is the last season with only 10 episodes. pic.twitter.com/UkUoLrCa02 — chloe⁴⁴ (@chloeteamlh) December 9, 2023 "I am not ready to go through the wave of emotions that the next months will bring but I'm determined to experience them, soak them up," one fan stated. "My love for this show and my love for Maya and Carina do not end here nor will they end once the final episode has aired." prevnext

Other Fans Are Pissed I took some time to digest ABC’s decision to cancel/end #Station19 abruptly. But I haven’t been able to digest it. We fight so hard for #wlw representation, and yet they manage to take it away so easily. #SaveStation19 #DoNotCancelStation19 — geeozee (@geeozee) December 9, 2023 "can't get over how pissed i am that we waited SIX seasons to get andy herrera as captain and now we're only gonna see her be captain for 10 episodes… f--- this," one fan expressed. "ABC cancelling #Station19 feels like a personal attack [smiling face with halo emoji]," another admitted. prevnext

People are Begging for a Reversal I refuse to say goodbye to these characters. The views were there. The fan base was there. How can you wrap up all of these characters storyline in just 10 episode. NOTHING IS MAKING SENSE!! #savestation19#donotcancelstation19#station19 pic.twitter.com/pNqvfOtx8u — Bailey (@delucabishopss2) December 9, 2023 One fan pleaded, "we have created such a big family, we can't let this happen, please let's do something." Another fan wrote, "I have been watching [Station 19] for my whole life. grow with them and they become a family to me. The more I watch it the more I can't live a day without them and you are telling me now it got cancelled?? I WILL NOT ACCEPT THIS." prevnext

Fans Are Not Happy About Losing More LGBTQ+ Representation Saying goodbye to them is going to be the hardest thing I’ll have ever done in life thus far… 💔#dontcancelstation19 #station19 pic.twitter.com/0vIz16BSYz — Bailey (@delucabishopss2) December 9, 2023 "there is still so much for their story to been told. And neither shonda rhimes or abc can't end it without us first fighting for them, their story and for the characters," one fan said. "I can't put into words how much Station 19 & marina mean to me. They've been my comfort, my safe place, my escape from reality for so long. We won't go down without a fight. Let's make our voices heard. We are stronger when we are united!" another fan expressed. prevnext

Hopefully This Won't Mark the End of 'Station 19' Wow. Yesterday’s cancellation of #Station19 was a great shock. The series, the cast, the crew deserved better than to end off in a 10-episode final season. All we can do is hope for a network like @NBC or @HBO to revive us for an eighth, but truly it is unlikely.. — ♨️ (@HisComaLounge) December 9, 2023 "I refuse to accept that there is no longer [Station 19], I refuse to accept that I won't see my family again," one fan shared. "I will fight for them 'til I die, and I have faith in our fandom to do the unstoppable and save it." prevnext