'Station 19' Fans Share Their Anger Over Cancellation

The firefighter drama will be ending after its upcoming seventh season, premiering on Thursday, Mar. 14 on ABC.

By Megan Behnke

After news broke that Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff Station 19 will be ending after its upcoming seventh season, fans broke into a frenzy on Twitter. The beloved series was not expected to be ending so soon, and Shondaland founder and executive producer Shonda Rhimes reacted to the surprising cancellation. She said she was "grateful" for Station 19's "unforgettable run."

Now fans are giving their own thoughts on the cancellation, and it's more anger than sadness. Between the fact that predecessor Grey's Anatomy is still going strong with 20 seasons and the LGBTQ+ representation, most notably with Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato's Maya and Carina, respectively, they are hoping more than ever that this won't be it. They have also taken the liberty of starting their own petition in order to try to save the show, with plenty of hashtags such as #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19 to go around as well, and they are not going down without a fight.

It's Too Soon to Say Goodbye

"We all deserve more. We deserve more seasons. The show deserves another chance," one fan said. "Station 19 keeps getting even better with each passing episode and week. I really hope this show is getting renewed for a eighth season," another fan hoped.

Some Fans Are Heartbroken

"I am not ready to go through the wave of emotions that the next months will bring but I'm determined to experience them, soak them up," one fan stated. "My love for this show and my love for Maya and Carina do not end here nor will they end once the final episode has aired."

Other Fans Are Pissed

"can't get over how pissed i am that we waited SIX seasons to get andy herrera as captain and now we're only gonna see her be captain for 10 episodes… f--- this," one fan expressed. "ABC cancelling #Station19 feels like a personal attack [smiling face with halo emoji]," another admitted.

People are Begging for a Reversal

One fan pleaded, "we have created such a big family, we can't let this happen, please let's do something." Another fan wrote, "I have been watching [Station 19] for my whole life. grow with them and they become a family to me. The more I watch it the more I can't live a day without them and you are telling me now it got cancelled?? I WILL NOT ACCEPT THIS."

Fans Are Not Happy About Losing More LGBTQ+ Representation

"there is still so much for their story to been told. And neither shonda rhimes or abc can't end it without us first fighting for them, their story and for the characters," one fan said. "I can't put into words how much Station 19 & marina mean to me. They've been my comfort, my safe place, my escape from reality for so long. We won't go down without a fight. Let's make our voices heard. We are stronger when we are united!" another fan expressed.

Hopefully This Won't Mark the End of 'Station 19'

"I refuse to accept that there is no longer [Station 19], I refuse to accept that I won't see my family again," one fan shared. "I will fight for them 'til I die, and I have faith in our fandom to do the unstoppable and save it."

'Station 19' Fans Are Not Going Down Without a Fight

"For so many of us [Station 19] is home," one fan stated. "The characters are family. We found friends and chosen family bc of this show. We have felt seen bc of this show. This show to a lot of us is family. The kind that chooses you when you feel like no one else will. So we fight!"

