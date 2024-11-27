Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2024

The holiday season is here, and streamers are certainly in the spirit of giving. Ahead of the start of a new month, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – have released their lengthy lists of TV series and movies arriving in December 2024, giving subscribers plenty of excuses to stay warm indoors.
December will prove to be a major one for Netflix, the streamer set to bring back some of its most beloved shows for new seasons. Following a long three-year wait, Squid Game will finally return to the platform for its sophomore run, with Virgin River set to return for Season 6. The month will also bring with it A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, and the first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday.
Over at Max, meanwhile, a new four-part originals game show special Fast Friends in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Friends will premiere, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice making its streaming debut. Subscribers of Disney-backed streamers Hulu and Disney+ will be able to watch everything from the new live-action Star Wars series Skeleton Crew to the first 20 seasons of Law & Order, the Hunter Schafer-starring horror movie Cuckoo, and more.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in December 2024.
Dec. 1
NETFLIX
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
MAX
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Cop Out (2010)
Death Race (2008)
Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Hamlet 2 (2008)
How I Live Now (2013)
Invisible Stripes (1939)
It All Came True (1940)
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Key Largo (1948)
Kid Galahad (1937)
King of the Underworld (1939)
Lightning Strikes Twice (1951)
Lord of the Rings (1978)
Man from God’s Country (1958)
Marine Raiders (1944)
Marked Woman (1937)
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
Megamind (2010)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
National Velvet (1944)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
Overland Telegraph (1951)
Passage to Marseille (1944)
Person to Person (2017)
Pistol Harvest (1952)
Results (2015)
Riders of the Range (1950)
Saddle Legion (1952)
San Quentin (1937)
So This Is Paris (1926)
Stagecoach Kid (1949)
State’s Attorney (1932)
Strike Up the Band (1940)
Take This Waltz (2012)
Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)
The Goonies (1985)
The Hobbit (1977)
The Maltese Falcon (1941)
The Oklahoma Kid (1939)
The Return of Doctor X (1939)
The Return of the King (1980)
The Roaring Twenties (1939)
The Secret Fury (1950)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
The Threat (1949)
The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)
The Wagons Roll at Night (1941)
The Woman on Pier 13 (1950)
They Drive by Night (1940)
Tomorrow is Another Day (1951)
White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
White God (2015)
Words and Music (1948)
You Can’t Get Away with Murder (1939)
PRIME VIDEO
All The Queen’s Men S1-S3 (2021)
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8 (2008)
Babylon 5 S1-S5 (1994)
Falcon Crest S1-S9 (1982)
Hatfields & McCoys (2012)
Knots Landing S1-S14 (1980)
Nikita S1-S4 (2011)
Nip/Tuck S1-S7 (2003)
Sisters S1-S6 (1991)
A Haunting in Venice (2023)
A Scanner Darkly (2006)
After Hours (1985)
Alexander the Great (1956)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
Almost Famous (2000)
Amistad (1997)
An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
Anger Management (2003)
Back to School (1986)
BALLS OUT (2015)
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016)
Bio-Dome (1996)
Born to be Wild (1995)
Bulletproof Monk (2003)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Child’s Play (1988)
Chorus Line (1985)
Cop Land (1997)
Critters (1986)
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deep Cover (1992)
Dick (1999)
Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
El Cantante (2007)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Ghost Town (2008)
Green Room (2016)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hansel and Gretel (1987)
Havoc (2005)
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)
Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)
Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)
Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)
Hercules (1983)
Hostile Witness (1969)
Hot Under The Collar (1992)
If Looks Could Kill (2016)
Imagine That (2009)
Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1997)
Joker (2019)
Justice League (2017)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)
Last Vegas (2013)
Lawman (1971)
Lions for Lambs (2007)
Lost & Found (2017)
Major League (1989)
Mata Hari (1931)
Men at Work (1990)
Miami Blues (1990)
Monster Trucks (2017)
Mr. Nanny (1993)
Murder on The Orient Express (2017)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)
One Crazy Summer (1986)
Osmosis Jones (2001)
Out of Time (2003)
Overnight Delivery (2016)
Paycheck (2003)
Pet Sematary Two (1992)
Pocketful of Miracles (1961)
Rain Man (1988)
Red Dawn (1984)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Sabrina (1954)
Shooter (2007)
Sicario (2015)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
Soapdish (1991)
Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
Stop-Loss (2008)
SubUrbia (1997)
Tank Girl (1995)
TEEN WOLF (1985)
The 11th Hour (2015)
The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
The Art of War (2000)
The Batman (2022)
The Battle of Britain (1969)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Great Train Robbery (2013)
The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
The Land that Time Forgot (1975)
The Last Waltz (1978)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Warriors (1979)
The Witches (1990)
The Wood (1999)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Total Recall (1990)
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)
Under Fire (1983)
Vision Quest (1985)
Walking Tall (2004)
With Honors (1994)
Witness (1985)
HULU
Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17
Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55
Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5
Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4
Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8
Gold Rush: Complete Season 5
House Hunters: Complete Season 170
House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173
House Hunters International: Complete Season 140
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8
Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Cast Away (2000)
Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)
Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Epic (2013)
Epic Movie (2007)
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
The Muppets (2011)
Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
Muppet Treasure Island (1996)
Rio 2 (2014)
Sommersby (1993)
Speed (1994)
Bad Moms (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Gladiator (2000)
National Security (2003)
Paradise Highway (2022)
The Perfect Guy (2015)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Ricki and the Flash (2015)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Twilight (2008)
Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
PEACOCK
The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)
American Hangman
Another Kind of Wedding
Beethoven (‘92)
Believe in Christmas
Beverly Hills Wedding
The Big Lebowski
The Blessing Bracelet
Bridal Wave
Brown Sugar
Catch Me If You Can
The Change-Up
Country At Heart
Cut, Color, Murder
Deep Impact
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Dream Moms
Drumline
East Side Sushi
Edward Sissorhands
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fried Green Tomatoes
The Heat
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story
Hook
I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)
Inception
Jamesy Boy
Just Like Heaven
Just Wright
Krampus
Kung Fu Panda Holiday
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Life (2017)
Lone Survivor
Love in Design
The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper
Mamma Mia!
Meatballs
Merry Madagascar
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
Office Space
Over The Moon In Love
Pacific Rim
The Parts You Lose
Pride And Prejudice
Puss In Boots
Rhapsody of Love
Rise Of The Guardians
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Rock Of Ages
The Shack
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spare Parts
Still Waiting
This Is The End
To Catch a Spy
The Valley of Light
Waiting…
Wedding of a Lifetime
Wish You Were Here
Dec. 2
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Bad Boys
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies
30 for 30: Sole Man
30 for 30: This Magic Moment
30 for 30: This Was the XFL
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
DISNEY+
Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
PEACOCK
About A Boy, Seasons 1-2
The Black Donnellys, Season 1
Caprica, Season 1
The Christmas Quest
Clean House: New York, Season 1
The Finnish Line
L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2
Uncle Buck, Season 1
Up All Night, Seasons 1-2
Dec. 3
NETFLIX
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)
Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)
Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)
Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024
DISNEY+
Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Two Episode Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (2024)
Jack in Time for Christmas (2024)
HULU
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2
Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1
Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2
Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1
Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1
Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1
Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2
Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1
Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1
sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14
Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2
Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3
Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)
PEACOCK
Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story – Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)
The Northman
Dec. 4
NETFLIX
The Children’s Train — NETFLIX FILM
Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tomorrow and I — NETFLIX SERIES
That Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
CMA Country Christmas – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Pop Culture Jeopardy! (2024)
HULU
Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Storm Crashers (2024)
PEACOCK
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)
Dec. 5
NETFLIX
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 — NETFLIX ANIME
Black Doves — NETFLIX SERIES Compliance
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
MAX
Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3
PRIME VIDEO
Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
The Red Virgin (2024)
HULU
Wild Crime: Complete Season 4
The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1
Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A
Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16
Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17
Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21
Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7
Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2
Hot Ones: New Episodes
The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2
MythBusters: Complete Season 19
MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1
90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1
7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)
Living (2023)
PEACOCK
Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)
I Can Only Imagine
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)
Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Dec. 6
NETFLIX
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Camp Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
Echoes of the Past — NETFLIX SERIES
Mary — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol (2024)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)
The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
PRIME VIDEO
ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)
The Sticky (2024)
HULU
Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1
Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
Flycatcher (2024)
Marley & Me (2008)
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)
Summer Camp (2024)
PEACOCK
A Dance In The Snow
The Holiday List
Saban’s Power Rangers
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)
Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)
Strays (2023)
Dec. 7
MAX
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)
Evolve and Flex, Episode 1
DISNEY+
Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)
HULU
Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2
Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere
Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3
Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9
Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1
Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1
Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9
Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13
Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4
Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2
Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1
The Convert (2023)
PEACOCK
Private Princess Christmas
Trolls
Dec. 8
MAX
A Season to Remember (OWN)
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show
Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K
PEACOCK
Sugarplummed
Dec. 9
NETFLIX
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Rubble and Crew: Season 1
MAX
999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)
DISNEY+
Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
The Simpsons Funday Football – Live at 8 p.m. ET
HULU
Step Up (2006)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
PEACOCK
The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3
Colony, Seasons 1-3
Defiance, Seasons 1-3
Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5
Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15
Leah’s Perfect Gift+
Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2
Dec. 10
NETFLIX
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT
Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
MAX
Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)
DISNEY+
Sugarcane
PRIME VIDEO
Secret Level (2024)
The Bikeriders (2024)
HULU
Caught!: Complete Season 1
Critical Incident: Complete Season 1
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1
Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1
Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13
Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12
Guy’s Big Bite: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Big Game: Complete Season 1
I Love a Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 1
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1
Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere
Save My Skin: Complete Season 4
Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1
Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere
Coup! (2023)
PEACOCK
Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes – Premiere, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Dec. 11
NETFLIX
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Maria — NETFLIX FILM
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
Dream Productions – All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 3
PRIME VIDEO
Knives Out (2019)
HULU
Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1
Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1
Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1
The Reveal: Complete Season 3
Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3
The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
The Voice, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)
Dec. 12
NETFLIX
La Palma — NETFLIX SERIES
No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)
Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)
Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Thursday Night Football (2024)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6 48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B
Knight Fight: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
A Motown Christmas (NBC)
The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes, 24 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)
Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Premiere (E!)
Dec. 13
NETFLIX
1992 — NETFLIX SERIES
Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM
Disaster Holiday — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)
DISNEY+
Elton John: Never Too Late – Premiere
Invisible – All Episodes Streaming
PRIME VIDEO
Beau Is Afraid (2023)
HULU
Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)
No Way Up (2024)
Scarygirl (2023)
A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)
PEACOCK
All I Need for Christmas+
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
Dec. 14
MAX
Evolve and Flex, Episode 2
HULU
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49
Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2
Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8
Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2
How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 23-24
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11
MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2
PEACOCK
Hanukkah on the Rocks+
Dec. 15
MAX
Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)
Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)
PEACOCK
The Santa Class+
Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)
Dec. 16
NETFLIX
The Dead Don’t Die
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
MAX
Truck U, Season 20
Two Guys Garage, Season 23
Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)
White House Christmas (HGTV)
DISNEY+
Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)
HULU
Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20
PEACOCK
Definitely, Maybe
Following Yonder Star
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Dec. 17
NETFLIX
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)
DISNEY+
Blink
The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+
“O C’mon All Ye Faithful” – Premiere
HULU
Blink: Special Premiere
Cuckoo (2024)
PEACOCK
Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)
Puff: The Making of a Monster – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Dec. 18
NETFLIX
Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Manny: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 4
HULU
The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4
Dec. 19
NETFLIX
The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Project Runway: Seasons 18-19
Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Fast Friends (Max Original)
Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)
Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)
The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Beast Games (2024)
Thursday Night Football (2024)
The Creator (2023)
HULU
America’s Top Dog: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A
A Model Murder (2024)
PEACOCK
Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Laid, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)
Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Dec. 20
NETFLIX
Ferry 2 — NETFLIX FILM
The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM
Umjolo: Day Ones — NETFLIX FILM
UniverXO Dabiz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Juror #2 (Max Original)
X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)
HULU
Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere
Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)
Darkness of Man (2024)
The Inheritance (2024)
PEACOCK
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)
Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken
Trading Up Christmas
Dec. 21
NETFLIX
Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8
MAX
Evolve and Flex, Episode 3
PEACOCK
Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)
Dec. 22
MAX
Build for Off-Road, Season 1
24-Karat Christmas (OWN)
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Premiere (New Episodes Debuting Daily for Eight Days)
PEACOCK
Happy Howlidays
Sing 2
Dec. 23
MAX
Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 2
PRIME VIDEO
ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing (2024)
PEACOCK
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)
Dec. 24
NETFLIX
Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 3
HULU
Arctic Convoy (2023)
PEACOCK
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
Dec. 25
NETFLIX
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Dunk The Halls – Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+
12:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
2:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
5:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
8:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
10:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Premiere
Doctor Who: Joy to the World – Premiere
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 4
PRIME VIDEO
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
Dec. 26
NETFLIX
Squid Game: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 5
PRIME VIDEO
Thursday Night Football (2024)
HULU
America’s 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1
Court Cam: Complete Season 7A
Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1
200% Wolf (2024)
PEACOCK
Five Nights At Freddy’s
House of Villains, Season 2 – Finale (E!)
Prey For The Devil
Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Finale (E!)
Dec. 27
MAX
Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)
DISNEY+
John Williams in Tokyo
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 6
PRIME VIDEO
Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”) (2024)
When You Finish Saving the World (2023)
HULU
The Year: 2024: Special Premiere
Breaking (2022)
Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)
Dec. 28
MAX
Evolve and Flex, Episode 4
Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 7
HULU
Alice, Darling (2022)
Amber Alert (2024)
Dec. 29
DISNEY+
Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 8
Dec. 30
NETFLIX
Mad Max: Fury Road
MAX
Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
PEACOCK
Inside Look: Nosferatu
Dec. 31
NETFLIX
Avicii – I’m Tim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avicii – My Last Show — NETFLIX FILM
Evil: Season 3
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7
PRIME VIDEO
A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)
PEACOCK
Jesus Revolution
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 34 – Finale (Oxygen)
Stillwater