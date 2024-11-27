Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2024

The holiday season is here, and streamers are certainly in the spirit of giving. Ahead of the start of a new month, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – have released their lengthy lists of TV series and movies arriving in December 2024, giving subscribers plenty of excuses to stay warm indoors.

December will prove to be a major one for Netflix, the streamer set to bring back some of its most beloved shows for new seasons. Following a long three-year wait, Squid Game will finally return to the platform for its sophomore run, with Virgin River set to return for Season 6. The month will also bring with it A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, and the first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday.

Over at Max, meanwhile, a new four-part originals game show special Fast Friends in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Friends will premiere, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice making its streaming debut. Subscribers of Disney-backed streamers Hulu and Disney+ will be able to watch everything from the new live-action Star Wars series Skeleton Crew to the first 20 seasons of Law & Order, the Hunter Schafer-starring horror movie Cuckoo, and more.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in December 2024.

Dec. 1

NETFLIX

Bunk’d: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

MAX

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Cop Out (2010)

Death Race (2008)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hamlet 2 (2008)

How I Live Now (2013)

Invisible Stripes (1939)

It All Came True (1940)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Key Largo (1948)

Kid Galahad (1937)

King of the Underworld (1939)

Lightning Strikes Twice (1951)

Lord of the Rings (1978)

Man from God’s Country (1958)

Marine Raiders (1944)

Marked Woman (1937)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Megamind (2010)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

National Velvet (1944)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Overland Telegraph (1951)

Passage to Marseille (1944)

Person to Person (2017)

Pistol Harvest (1952)

Results (2015)

Riders of the Range (1950)

Saddle Legion (1952)

San Quentin (1937)

So This Is Paris (1926)

Stagecoach Kid (1949)

State’s Attorney (1932)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Take This Waltz (2012)

Teen Titans Go! 400th Episode (Warner Bros. Animation)

The Goonies (1985)

The Hobbit (1977)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Return of Doctor X (1939)

The Return of the King (1980)

The Roaring Twenties (1939)

The Secret Fury (1950)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Threat (1949)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Wagons Roll at Night (1941)

The Woman on Pier 13 (1950)

They Drive by Night (1940)

Tomorrow is Another Day (1951)

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White God (2015)

Words and Music (1948)

You Can’t Get Away with Murder (1939)

PRIME VIDEO

All The Queen’s Men S1-S3 (2021)

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations S1-S8 (2008)

Babylon 5 S1-S5 (1994)

Falcon Crest S1-S9 (1982)

Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Knots Landing S1-S14 (1980)

Nikita S1-S4 (2011)

Nip/Tuck S1-S7 (2003)

Sisters S1-S6 (1991)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

After Hours (1985)

Alexander the Great (1956)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Almost Famous (2000)

Amistad (1997)

An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

Anger Management (2003)

Back to School (1986)

BALLS OUT (2015)

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Born to be Wild (1995)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Child’s Play (1988)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Critters (1986)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deep Cover (1992)

Dick (1999)

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

El Cantante (2007)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Ghost Town (2008)

Green Room (2016)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hansel and Gretel (1987)

Havoc (2005)

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hercules (1983)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under The Collar (1992)

If Looks Could Kill (2016)

Imagine That (2009)

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1997)

Joker (2019)

Justice League (2017)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Last Vegas (2013)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Lost & Found (2017)

Major League (1989)

Mata Hari (1931)

Men at Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

Monster Trucks (2017)

Mr. Nanny (1993)

Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

One Crazy Summer (1986)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Out of Time (2003)

Overnight Delivery (2016)

Paycheck (2003)

Pet Sematary Two (1992)

Pocketful of Miracles (1961)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Dawn (1984)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Sabrina (1954)

Shooter (2007)

Sicario (2015)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Soapdish (1991)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Stop-Loss (2008)

SubUrbia (1997)

Tank Girl (1995)

TEEN WOLF (1985)

The 11th Hour (2015)

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)

The Art of War (2000)

The Batman (2022)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Great Train Robbery (2013)

The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)

The Land that Time Forgot (1975)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

The Witches (1990)

The Wood (1999)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)

Under Fire (1983)

Vision Quest (1985)

Walking Tall (2004)

With Honors (1994)

Witness (1985)

HULU

Bunk’d: Complete Seasons 1-7

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 8-11

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 5

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 4

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 5, 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 53-55

Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 5

Dirty Jobs: Complete Season 4

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 5 and 8

Gold Rush: Complete Season 5

House Hunters: Complete Season 170

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays): Complete Season 173

House Hunters International: Complete Season 140

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 8

Sherlock Hound: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Street Outlaws: Complete Season 5

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 4-5

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Cast Away (2000)

Cheaper By the Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Epic (2013)

Epic Movie (2007)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Rio 2 (2014)

Sommersby (1993)

Speed (1994)

Bad Moms (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Gladiator (2000)

National Security (2003)

Paradise Highway (2022)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Ricki and the Flash (2015)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Twilight (2008)

Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

PEACOCK

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (CBS)

American Hangman

Another Kind of Wedding

Beethoven (‘92)

Believe in Christmas

Beverly Hills Wedding

The Big Lebowski

The Blessing Bracelet

Bridal Wave

Brown Sugar

Catch Me If You Can

The Change-Up

Country At Heart

Cut, Color, Murder

Deep Impact

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-Tacular

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Dream Moms

Drumline

East Side Sushi

Edward Sissorhands

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Heat

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Hook

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Inception

Jamesy Boy

Just Like Heaven

Just Wright

Krampus

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Life (2017)

Lone Survivor

Love in Design

The Madagascar Penguins In A Christmas Caper

Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Merry Madagascar

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture

Office Space

Over The Moon In Love

Pacific Rim

The Parts You Lose

Pride And Prejudice

Puss In Boots

Rhapsody of Love

Rise Of The Guardians

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Rock Of Ages

The Shack

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spare Parts

Still Waiting

This Is The End

To Catch a Spy

The Valley of Light

Waiting…

Wedding of a Lifetime

Wish You Were Here

Dec. 2

NETFLIX

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

DISNEY+

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases

PEACOCK

About A Boy, Seasons 1-2

The Black Donnellys, Season 1

Caprica, Season 1

The Christmas Quest

Clean House: New York, Season 1

The Finnish Line

L.A. Dragnet, Season 1-2

Uncle Buck, Season 1

Up All Night, Seasons 1-2

Dec. 3

NETFLIX

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

90 Day: The Last Resort (Between the Sheets), Season 2 (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 2 (TLC)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North (HBO Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Frosting the Snowman (Food Network)

Mecum Full Throttle: Las Vegas NV 2024

DISNEY+

Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Two Episode Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Angry Birds Mystery Island Part 3 (2024)

Jack in Time for Christmas (2024)

HULU

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 1

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: Complete Season 1

Breaking Amish: Brave New World: Complete Season 2

Breaking Amish: LA: Complete Season 3

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts: Complete Season 1

Ghost Adventures: House Calls: Complete Seasons 1-2

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 8

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Seasons 1-2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Seasons 6-9

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: Complete Season 1

Property Brothers at Home: Complete Seasons 1-2

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House: Complete Season 1

Rock the Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Selena + Restaurant: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Seasons 1-3

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1-3

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 1

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 13-14

Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 2

Tournament of Champions: Complete Seasons 2-3

Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme (2024)

PEACOCK

Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story – Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Lady of the Dunes: Hunting a Cape Cod Killer (Oxygen)

The Northman

Dec. 4

NETFLIX

The Children’s Train — NETFLIX FILM

Churchill at War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Only Girl in the Orchestra — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tomorrow and I — NETFLIX SERIES

That Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

CMA Country Christmas – Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Pop Culture Jeopardy! (2024)

HULU

Light Shop: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Storm Crashers (2024)

PEACOCK

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Simulcast live with NBC from 8-10 p.m. ET)

Dec. 5

NETFLIX

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 — NETFLIX ANIME

Black Doves — NETFLIX SERIES Compliance

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

MAX

Creature Commandos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Roadworthy Rescues, Season 3

PRIME VIDEO

Glitter & Greed: The Lisa Frank Story (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024)

The Red Virgin (2024)

HULU

Wild Crime: Complete Season 4

The Alaska Triangle: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 20A

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 16

Barnwood Builders: Complete Season 17

Chopped: Complete Seasons 20-21

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 6-7

Chopped Next Gen: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 11

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Castle: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hot Ones: New Episodes

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 1-2

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Complete Seasons 6-9 and 10-11

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Seasons 1-2

MythBusters: Complete Season 19

MythBusters Jr.: Complete Season 1

90 Day Diaries: Complete Season 1

7 Little Johnstons: Complete Seasons 1-6

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

A Deadly Threat to My Family (2024)

Living (2023)

PEACOCK

Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)

I Can Only Imagine

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular (NBC)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Dec. 6

NETFLIX

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Biggest Heist Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Camp Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

Echoes of the Past — NETFLIX SERIES

Mary — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Batwheels, The Great Christmas Caper, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 4

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Villain’s Carol (2024)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 30-34 (Cartoon Network)

The Official DC Podcast (Max Original)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Winter In Blunderland, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

PRIME VIDEO

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video (2024)

The Sticky (2024)

HULU

Buddy’s Holiday Recipe Rumble: Complete Season 1

Paris Has Fallen: Complete Season 1

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Flycatcher (2024)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

Summer Camp (2024)

PEACOCK

A Dance In The Snow

The Holiday List

Saban’s Power Rangers

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)

Speak No Evil (Peacock Exclusive)

Strays (2023)

Dec. 7

MAX

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (HBO Original)

Evolve and Flex, Episode 1

DISNEY+

Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)

Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

HULU

Destruction Decoded: Complete Season 2

Inside Enchanted Forests: Series Premiere

Celebrity IOU: Complete Seasons 1-2

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 3

Deadliest Catch: Complete Seasons 19-20

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-2 and 9

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 1, 3-4, and 14-15

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 1

Extreme Couponing: Complete Seasons 1-2

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp: Complete Season 1

Fatal Vows: Complete Season 5

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 9

Nightmare Next Door: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Perfect Murder: Complete Season 3

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 12-13

Ugliest House In America: Complete Seasons 1 and 3-4

Ugliest House in America: Ugly in Paradise: Complete Season 2

Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes: Complete Season 1

The Convert (2023)

PEACOCK

Private Princess Christmas

Trolls

Dec. 8

MAX

A Season to Remember (OWN)

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The 2025 Kissimmee Preview Show

Motortrend: Mecum Presents: The Steve McQueen 917K

PEACOCK

Sugarplummed

Dec. 9

NETFLIX

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

MAX

999 Murderer Calling, Season 1 (discovery+)

DISNEY+

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

The Simpsons Funday Football – Live at 8 p.m. ET

HULU

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

PEACOCK

The Bionic Woman, Seasons 1-3

Colony, Seasons 1-3

Defiance, Seasons 1-3

Destination Truth, Seasons 1-5

Gunsmoke, Seasons 7-15

Leah’s Perfect Gift+

Lipstick Jungle, Seasons 1-2

Dec. 10

NETFLIX

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… — NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT

Polo — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

MAX

Nature of the Crime (HBO Original)

DISNEY+

Sugarcane

PRIME VIDEO

Secret Level (2024)

The Bikeriders (2024)

HULU

Caught!: Complete Season 1

Critical Incident: Complete Season 1

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Fixer: Complete Season 1

Food Network Star: Complete Seasons 11-13

Gold Rush: Complete Seasons 7-12

Guy’s Big Bite: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Big Game: Complete Season 1

I Love a Mama’s Boy: Complete Season 1

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 1

Rachael vs Guy: Kids Cook-Off: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Real Full Monty: Special Premiere

Save My Skin: Complete Season 4

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 1

Sugarcane: Documentary Premiere

Coup! (2023)

PEACOCK

Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes, All Episodes – Premiere, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Dec. 11

NETFLIX

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Maria — NETFLIX FILM

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Season 9 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

Dream Productions – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 3

PRIME VIDEO

Knives Out (2019)

HULU

Down to the Studs: Complete Season 1

Extravagant Spaces: Complete Season 1

Home to Homestead: Complete Season 1

The Reveal: Complete Season 3

Tiny Bnb: Complete Seasons 2-3

The Vision Maker with Anne-Marie Barton: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

The Voice, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)

Dec. 12

NETFLIX

La Palma — NETFLIX SERIES

No Good Deed — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bookie, Season 2 (Max Original)

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 10 & 11 (ID)

Lost in the Amazon: The Rescue That Shocked the World (Max Original)

Was I A Sex Object? (Max Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Thursday Night Football (2024)

HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Compete Season 6 48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2B

Knight Fight: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Military Mysteries: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Day of the Jackal, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

The Office Superfan Episodes, Season 8 – Premiere, All Episodes, 24 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Premiere (E!)

Dec. 13

NETFLIX

1992 — NETFLIX SERIES

Carry-On — NETFLIX FILM

Disaster Holiday — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Batwheels, Season 2 Episodes 22-37 (Cartoon Network)

DISNEY+

Elton John: Never Too Late – Premiere

Invisible – All Episodes Streaming

PRIME VIDEO

Beau Is Afraid (2023)

HULU

Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)

Joe Mande: CHILL (2024)

No Way Up (2024)

Scarygirl (2023)

A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024)

PEACOCK

All I Need for Christmas+

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Finale (USA)

Dec. 14

MAX

Evolve and Flex, Episode 2

HULU

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 45-49

Disappeared: Complete Seasons 5 and 8-12

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 1-5

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gold Rush: South America: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Seasons 4-8

Hoarding: Buried Alive: Complete Seasons 1-2

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 23-24

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 and 11

MILF Manor: Complete Seasons 1-2

PEACOCK

Hanukkah on the Rocks+

Dec. 15

MAX

Frozen Planet II, Season 2 (discovery+)

Mistletoe & Matrimony (OWN)

PEACOCK

The Santa Class+

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 (CNBC)

Dec. 16

NETFLIX

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

MAX

Truck U, Season 20

Two Guys Garage, Season 23

Very Scary People, Season 6 (ID)

White House Christmas (HGTV)

DISNEY+

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)

HULU

Law & Order: Complete Seasons 1-20

PEACOCK

Definitely, Maybe

Following Yonder Star

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Dec. 17

NETFLIX

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Is Ozempic Right For You? (CNN)

DISNEY+

Blink

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode Exclusive to Disney+

“O C’mon All Ye Faithful” – Premiere

HULU

Blink: Special Premiere

Cuckoo (2024)

PEACOCK

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry (NBC)

Puff: The Making of a Monster – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Dec. 18

NETFLIX

Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Manny: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 4

HULU

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: Complete Seasons 1-4

Dec. 19

NETFLIX

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Fast Friends (Max Original)

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On (Max Original)

Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot (ID)

The Head, Season 3 (Max Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Beast Games (2024)

Thursday Night Football (2024)

The Creator (2023)

HULU

America’s Top Dog: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony: How Did We Get Here?: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Complete Season 4

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6A

A Model Murder (2024)

PEACOCK

Here Come The Irish – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Laid, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (NBC)

Tea Town Teddy Bears, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Dec. 20

NETFLIX

Ferry 2 — NETFLIX FILM

The Six Triple Eight — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: Day Ones — NETFLIX FILM

UniverXO Dabiz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Juror #2 (Max Original)

X-Rated Queen, Season 1 (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)

HULU

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Series Premiere

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (2024)

Darkness of Man (2024)

The Inheritance (2024)

PEACOCK

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Nothing Even Matters (Streaming Premiere/Exclusive)

Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken

Trading Up Christmas

Dec. 21

NETFLIX

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

MAX

Evolve and Flex, Episode 3

PEACOCK

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (Extended Cut)

Dec. 22

MAX

Build for Off-Road, Season 1

24-Karat Christmas (OWN)

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Premiere (New Episodes Debuting Daily for Eight Days)

PEACOCK

Happy Howlidays

Sing 2

Dec. 23

MAX

Alien Files: Reopened, Season 1

DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 2

PRIME VIDEO

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing (2024)

PEACOCK

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Extended Cut)

Dec. 24

NETFLIX

Your Friend Nate Bargatze — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 3

HULU

Arctic Convoy (2023)

PEACOCK

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Dec. 25

NETFLIX

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

DISNEY+

Dunk The Halls – Animated Game Airs Live at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+

12:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

2:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

5:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

8:00 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

10:30 p.m. EST – NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade – Premiere

Doctor Who: Joy to the World – Premiere

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Episode 5

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 4

PRIME VIDEO

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Dec. 26

NETFLIX

Squid Game: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 5

PRIME VIDEO

Thursday Night Football (2024)

HULU

America’s 10 Most Hated: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 7A

Full Metal Jousting: Complete Season 1

200% Wolf (2024)

PEACOCK

Five Nights At Freddy’s

House of Villains, Season 2 – Finale (E!)

Prey For The Devil

Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori And Wayne’s Story – Finale (E!)

Dec. 27

MAX

Building Outside the Lines, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

In with the Old, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2 (HGTV)

DISNEY+

John Williams in Tokyo

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 6

PRIME VIDEO

Culpa Tuya (“Your Fault”) (2024)

When You Finish Saving the World (2023)

HULU

The Year: 2024: Special Premiere

Breaking (2022)

Don’t Tell Comedy (2024)

Dec. 28

MAX

Evolve and Flex, Episode 4

Mecum Full Throttle: Kansas City MO 2024

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 7

HULU

Alice, Darling (2022)

Amber Alert (2024)

Dec. 29

DISNEY+

Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) – Episode 8

Dec. 30

NETFLIX

Mad Max: Fury Road

MAX

Home Town, Season 9 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8, Episodes 35-37 (Cartoon Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

PEACOCK

Inside Look: Nosferatu

Dec. 31

NETFLIX

Avicii – I’m Tim — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avicii – My Last Show — NETFLIX FILM

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

PRIME VIDEO

A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

PEACOCK

Jesus Revolution

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, Season 3 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 34 – Finale (Oxygen)

Stillwater