Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Flintstones’ Reboot ‘Bedrock’ Was Canceled, Here’s Everything We Know About the Scrapped Show

Elizabeth Banks nearly had a new Flintstones series, but it was later, unfortunately, canceled. It was announced in April 2021 that Fox was developing a new take on the beloved Stone Age family with the reboot Bedrock starring Banks. The animated comedy would have picked up 20 years after the original series, with the Flintstones aging up and Pebbles as the lead character.

Banks was to voice Pebbles Flintstone in Bedrock, which would have found “Fred Flintstone on the brink of retirement and Pebbles in her mid-20s just getting her career started. The family will have to deal with the transition from the Stone Age to the Bronze Age, and not everyone will be equipped for the changes.” Lindsay Kerns served as writer.

In March 2023, Fox ordered a pilot for Bedrock, which also starred Stephen Root, Amy Sedaris, Nicole Byer, Joe Lo Truglio, and Manny Jacinto. Additionally, Banks was also on board as executive producer. The Pitch Perfect star gave an update that June, telling TVLine that the show will “have adult themes” but still “family-ish friendly.” While it seemed like the show was in good standing at Fox, which is still doing well on the animation front, things went downhill over the summer.

Over three years after Bedrock was initially announced to be in development, it was revealed last July that Fox had scrapped the Flintstones series. It was unclear why the show was axed, especially since it seemed to be going so well. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be any new information, but at the time of the news, TVLine reported that Fox was open to developing a new project in the future. The Flintstones remains a beloved cartoon family and series, and even despite the star power that Bedrock had, it just wasn’t enough.

Whether Bedrock could be revived at some point in the future is unknown, but it sounds like a Flintstones series on Fox may not be totally out of the question later down the line. It’s possible that Bedrock just wasn’t rocking out as it should have, or it was just taking too long to get the show off the ground. In any case, Fox is still pumping out animated shows like there’s no tomorrow on top of favorites like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers, and there’s always the chance The Flintstones will make another return in the future.