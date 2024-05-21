'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot Officially Canceled at The CW

sociaIt's a sad day for Walker fans. The CW has officially canceled the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot after only four seasons. News comes after it was reported that the Jared Padalecki-led drama was likely headed towards cancellation due to financial issues. It was also reported by Deadline that sets for the series were being torn down before the cancellation was even confirmed.

Padalecki confirmed the news on his Instagram with a heartfelt statement. "Howdy y'all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. Walker will not be airing on CW for a fifth season," the actor wrote. "It's a tough piece of news to share, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS!"



"In this world, home isn't a 'place'; it's a relationship," Padalecki continued. "'Places' can be lost. 'Relationships' can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again."

"We want to thank the entire cast, crew, writers, directors and producers of Walker for their hard work and dedication over four incredible seasons," The CW said in a statement via Deadline. "We also want to give a special thanks to star and executive producer Jared Padalecki, who has been a member of The CW family for over 20 years and was integral to some of the biggest hits on the network."

Along with Padalecki, the series also stars Molly Hagen, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, Odette Annable, and Ashley Reyes. Walker premiered in 2021, coincidentally taking over the timeslot from Padalecki's Supernatural. The premiere was The CW's most-watched telecast since Jan. 30, 2018, and was the most-watched season premiere since The Flash Season 4 in 2017. Ratings have seriously dipped from season to season. According to TVSeriesFinale, Season 4 is averaging 492,000 viewers with a 0.06 demo rating, while Season 3 averaged 690,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating.

Season 4 of Walker is currently airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The now series finale, which was not built for a series ender but is an "extraordinarily satisfying" ending according to CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz via TVLine, will air on June 26.