‘Chicago Med’ Won’t Air Next Episode Until January After Bloody Cliffhanger

Chicago Med is going to keep fans waiting a long time following the bloody cliffhanger. The Season 10 fall finale last month saw hospital director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) coming face-to-face with her stalker, who later stabbed her. Just as Sharon escaped, her stalker got to her when Dr. Archer was in the elevator and saw it all. Unfortunately, that’s when the show faded to black.

There will be quite some time until the Dick Wolf series returns because Chicago Med, as well as Fire and P.D., is on break until the new year. All three shows are set to return on Wednesday, Jan. 8 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. From the looks of the promo, it’s going to be an intense midseason premiere, which will see Sharon fighting for her life and Archer desperate to help his boss. How it all goes is hard to tell, but Med is quite unpredictable sometimes, so it could go in any direction.

Other than what was in the promo, not much is known about the midseason premiere. It will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats, and whether they will have to mourn a major character is unknown. In any case, it will keep fans excited and wanting more for another month, and with the holidays coming up, time will probably pass by pretty quickly. Then, once 2025 hits, there will only be a week’s wait, which won’t be too bad.

The midseason premiere is not all that fans can look forward to in the new year. It was previously announced that all three One Chicago shows will crossover for the first time since 2019’s “Infection” event. While not too many details have been released including premiere date and what character swill be interacting, the episodes will center on an office building explosion that upends the city, both above and below ground.

It may be a long wait for the midseason premiere of Chicago Med following the fall finale, but fans can always watch the entire series on Peacock and keep occupied until then. There will be a lot to look forward to when the show returns, and the wait will be worth it. Chicago Med has its midseason premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.