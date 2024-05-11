Not Dead Yet is officially dead. Deadline reports that ABC has axed the sitcom after just two seasons. Starring and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez, the show centers on a once-successful journalist who put her career on hold to help her fiancé get his restaurant off the ground. After their breakup, she takes a job writing obituaries and sees the ghosts of those she's writing about as they give her life advice.

While Not Dead Yet was an instant hit on ABC when it premiered in early 2023, with it being the network's most-watched comedy debut in over four years, ratings dipped for Season 2. News of the cancellation is not too surprising, as it was reported in April that the show was likely to not return. That doesn't mean it hurts any less, however. There is always the chance it could come back on a different network or streamer, but for now, it seems like Not Dead Yet's title is a thing of the past.

Not Dead Yet's cancellation comes on the heels of The Conners' final season being announced. The Roseanne follow-up will officially be ending after the upcoming seventh season. For now, for the 2024-25 season, The Conners and Abbott Elementary will be the main comedies on ABC. There are two pilots in contention: Shifting Gears with Tim Allen and Kat Dennings and Ty Burrell's Forgive and Forget.

Meanwhile, ABC has been renewing a lot of its current slate, including 9-1-1, The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy, Will Trent, and Abbott Elementary. Station 19 and The Good Doctor are set to end after their current seasons. Not Dead Yet had its Season 2 finale in April, meaning that fans won't be able to look forward to any more episodes unless it is saved.

Alongside Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Joshua Banday, Angela E. Gibbs, and Brad Garrett also starred in Not Dead Yet, which was created by Casey Johnson and David Windsor. The sitcom was based on Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up by Alexander Potter. Both seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Even though there won't be any more episodes, at least for now, fans can always go back and watch their favorites. Fingers crossed, it's not long until the cast lands new roles because it would surely be a disappointment if they weren't back on TV in the near future.