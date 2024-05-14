Why 'Quantum Leap' Was Canceled at NBC

Quantum Leap's cancellation is finally being explained. The sci-fi reboot was canceled by NBC in April after only two seasons, which was definitely disappointing. There wasn't much information about why it was canceled, and after the network opted to move Law & Order: Organized Crime to Peacock for next season, many have wondered why Quantum Leap didn't get the same treatment. NBCUniversal Entertainment's President of Program Planning Strategy, Jeff Bader, told TVLine why that was, explaining the Law & Order spinoff wasn't really ever in danger of a cancellation.

"Organized Crime is a VERY successful show; this isn't a show that was on the bubble," Bader shared. "It's a show that works across the board, and it's very, very strong on streaming. [Moving Season 5 to Peacock] is a win-win for us — 80% of its viewing isn't in the time period where we schedule it, it's delayed on Peacock, so it just made sense to move that to free up the time period."

Unfortunately, it just wasn't in the cards for Quantum Leap, as Bader said that "performance-wise," it was a different discussion. Season 2 was down from the first season and only averaged about 3 million total viewers with a 0.4 demo rating. While ratings weren't good, that doesn't make the cancellation better. A revival of the 1989 show of the same name created by Donald P. Bellisario, Quantum Leap starred Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Ernie Hudson, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot. Much of the Quantum Leap cast reacted to the cancellation, which made it all the more heartbreaking seeing how much the show means to them.

Quantum Leap was one of a few shows to get the ax from NBC. Freshman sitcom Extended Family was also canceled, along with unscripted shows Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge and Dick Wolf's LA Fire & Rescue. Since Quantum Leap was revived once before, hopefully, it will come back later in the future. It's never easy saying goodbye to a canceled show, but at least with streaming, fans can go back and rewatch both seasons in full on Peacock, even if there won't be any new episodes. Perhaps it can boost the ratings so NBCU will change their minds about putting new episodes on Peacock. You never know what could happen.