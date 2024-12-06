Tom Selleck is ‘Open to Suggestions’ Regarding ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff

Blue Bloods is coming to an end next week, but Tom Selleck doesn’t want to be done. The Magnum P.I. alum has been very vocal about not wanting Blue Bloods to end after the cancellation was announced last year. While the series is set to air its finale on Dec. 13, there have seemingly been discussions of Blue Bloods spinoffs or movies.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but while speaking with Parade, Selleck admitted he was “open to suggestions because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody’s really asked.” He continued, “I don’t see him retiring and going off somewhere. If he goes off to a small town, I’d rather do more Jesse Stone movies.”

Pictured (L-R): Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle Photo: CBS

Since the Blue Bloods finale doesn’t air for another week, it’s hard to predict just how the stories will come to an end for the Reagan family, Frank included. It sounds like the New York Police Commissioner won’t be retiring, but you can still never be too sure. However the stories end, there will probably still be much more to look forward to and one can only hope that a spinoff comes to fruition, especially since Selleck wants it to happen.

Even if a Blue Bloods spinoff eventually gets developed, it doesn’t necessarily mean the show will include Frank Reagan. There’s a plethora of stories to be told within the Blue Bloods universe, whether continuing with the Reagan family or a specific Reagan, someone else on the NYPD, or something entirely different. That doesn’t also mean that Tom Selleck can’t still appear if he isn’t starring in it, but it all depends on what the spinoff would be about. At the very least, there could also still be TV movies that will catch fans up on the Reagans every once in a while, which would be just as good.

Meanwhile, there are still two more episodes of Blue Bloods left, and it will certainly be emotional and intense and there is no way of knowing how it will all come to an end. Don’t miss the final episodes airing tonight and next Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All 14 seasons are streaming on Paramount+, so whether a spinoff happens or not, fans are always going to be able to have Sunday dinner with the Reagan family.