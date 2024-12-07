‘Blue Bloods’ Boss Teases ‘Satisfying Ending’ for Series Finale

As Blue Bloods is in its final stretch, showrunner Kevin Wade is previewing what to expect with the series finale. The long-awaited and much-dreaded finale of the long-running procedural is set to air next Friday, Dec. 13, and as expected, it will be an emotional one. In the episode “End of Tour,” “It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial.”

Wade spoke to TV Insider about the finale, which will include a funeral, but of course, whose funeral is unclear. In regards to what the scene means in context to the finale, “To sound highfalutin, and forgive me for that, one of the guiding principles of the show’s storytelling over most of its life — and as we went on, it sharpened — is that every victory has to come with a loss. It’s as simple as that,” Wade said. “The stories that were most moving we found were where, yes, the Reagans individually or collectively had a victory, but it came at a cost.”

Pictured (L-R): Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez and Gregory Jbara as DCPI Garrett Moore Photo: CBS

From the looks of the photos, it seems like all of the Reagans are at the funeral, which is a good thing, but there are certainly some side characters that the show could be killing off. Of course, fans won’t be knowing who until the finale airs, which might be better. At the very least, in terms of the fan-favorite family getting a happy ending, fans should be happy themselves.

“Happy’s a pretty subjective term,” Wade said. “I think there’s a satisfying ending for all the Reagans. It’s a family, individually and collectively, who deal with loss and loneliness and good versus bad. You know, the sun doesn’t come out and all the stuff that they deal with goes away, that would not be true to 14 years of storytelling. But our hope is that it satisfying for the audience.”

It’s hard to tell just what exactly will happen in the Blue Bloods finale, but there is only one week left, so it won’t be much longer. It is going to be hard to say goodbye to the Reagan family, but it sounds like the ending will be one the Reagans and fans deserve, and that’s all that anyone can ask for. The series finale of Blue Bloods airs on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.