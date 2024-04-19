'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Will End on Cliffhanger Despite Cancellation Speculation

As So Help Me Todd prepares for its second season finale, it seems the series has no plans of coming to an end even despite being in danger of a cancellation. The legal dramedy starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin is evidently in "grave danger" of a cancellation, according to Deadline. The series is the lowest-rated drama on CBS, along with CSI: Vegas. Due to tight budgets, So Help Me Todd is "heavily on the bubble." Additionally, there's a possibility that either Vegas or So Help Me Todd or even both won't return for next season.

Meanwhile, sources tell TVLine that the Season 2 finale, airing on May 16, will be ending on a big cliffhanger. In the finale, titled "The Tooth Is Out There," Margaret tries to save her struggling law firm by taking on a case involving a large cosmetics company with a lot of money. Todd is determined to crack an important FBI investigation that will seal the fate of the law firm. How exactly the episode will end on a cliffhanger and what it will mean for the show moving forward is unknown, especially if the series is canceled.

So Help Me Todd was a surprise breakout hit last season, but ratings for Season 2 have dwindled. According to TV Series Finale, Season 2 is averaging 4.47 million viewers with a 0.34 demo rating for Adults 18-49, while Season 1 saw 4.61 million viewers and a 0.35 rating. While it's not too much of a drop, it might be enough for CBS to take notice. Of course, nothing is set in stone for now until the network confirms its fate, but fans may want to prepare for yet another show to end on a cliffhanger with no resolution.

Hopefully, CBS announces news on So Help Me Todd's fate very soon. The network is expected to reveal its fall 2024 schedule at the beginning of May, so it really could be any day now. In the meantime, new episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Season 2 finale airing on May 16 immediately following the hour-long series finale of Young Sheldon. It's going to be a packed night full of emotional goodbyes and cliffhangers, and you won't want to miss a single second of it.