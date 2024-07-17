'Young Sheldon' Spinoff About Georgie and Mandy Is Coming in October

Young Sheldon may be done, but spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is preparing for an October premiere. CBS has revealed premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup, with the newest series in the Big Bang Theory universe set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, fittingly taking over Young Sheldon's former timeslot.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will see the return of Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their Young Sheldon roles. Georgie and Mandy "raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage." Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones will also be returning to play Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister. Via ET, it was revealed during a Television Critics Association panel that Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord will also be appearing.

(Photo: "A German Folk Song and an Actual Adult" – Georgie goes on a birthday date and Mary confronts Brenda about her relationship with George. Also, Sheldon takes an interest in Missy's favorite TV show, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister and Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper. Photo Credit: Bill Inoshita / 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. - Bill Inoshita/2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

As of now, it's unknown if Iain Armitage will return for a cameo as Sheldon Cooper, but since he went off to CalTech in the final moments of the Young Sheldon series finale, it's hard to tell. He could always show up for the holidays, but it might still be a bit too early to tell. At the very least, it wouldn't be surprising if there were subtle updates about his life in California every now and then.

There aren't too many details surrounding Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but more information will likely be released in the coming months as it gets closer. It will be exciting to see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment returning as Georgie and Mandy and seeing how they do with baby Cece all on their own. The Young Sheldon finale didn't set up the series too much, so there's no telling how it will pick up when the show premieres.

There's a lot to look forward to with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and fans will want to tune into the series premiere on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET to see what happens. The show will be in good company on Thursday nights, as it will be followed by Ghosts, Kathy Bates' Matlock reboot, and Elsbeth. There are still a few more months to go, but in the meantime, the first six seasons of Young Sheldon are streaming on Max. Season 7 is not streaming but is available to purchase on Prime Video.