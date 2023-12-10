'Station 19' Fans Scramble to Get ABC to Reverse Cancellation Decision With Petition

ABC has canceled Station 19, and fans are not giving up. Station 19 fans shared their anger on Twitter over the cancellation, and they were very unhappy. In the hopes of ABC pulling a CBS with a reverse cancellation, they have started a petition. While not every fan campaign is successful, with how dedicated and passionate the fandom is and as soon as news broke, it would be pretty surprising if Station 19 doesn't see beyond Season 7.

Fans have started a Change.org petition to save Station 19. The petition states that "Station 19 has one of the largest fan bases with huge ratings. They have tackled many stories and was one of the few shows on network television showing LGBTQIA+ representation." As of the time of this writing, the petition has just over 12,000 signatures, with 15,000 signatures being the goal. There is never a guarantee that a petition will be able to work, but it definitely can't hurt to try, especially with so many people signing and sharing it.

On top of the petition, fans have also started a campaign on Twitter. They have been using two hashtags, #DoNotCancelStation19 and #SaveStation19, in the hopes of getting ABC or a different network to listen. They have not been stopping and have remained pretty constant since news broke. There is always the hope that Station 19 will be saved and remain on ABC or move to a different network or platform, at least for one more season, especially since the fans have been pretty passionate about it.

Station 19 premiered in 2018, and although it's a spinoff of Grey's Anatomy, it has definitely grown into a lot more. The series has done frequent crossovers with Grey's, whether a full-blown crossover or one where it's just a small character appearance. Station 19 has focused on some serious issues such as LGBTQ+, police brutality, fertility issues, and much more. There will only be 10 episodes for the upcoming final season, which probably won't be enough to properly wrap up the series, especially following the cliffhanger Season 6 finale. If Grey's manages to continue beyond Season 20, at the very least, hopefully, some of the firefighters will still appear on its predecessor.

Make sure to head over to Change.org to sign the Station 19 petition, and then head on to Twitter to participate in the campaign. If enough people participate and watch all six seasons on Hulu, there's a chance that Season 7 won't be it. The seventh season of Station 19 will premiere on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.