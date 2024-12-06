‘Elsbeth’: Ben Levi Ross on Elsbeth’s Christmas Surprise (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new episode of Elsbeth ended with a very sweet surprise for Elsbeth and Ben Levi Ross spoke to PopCulture.com about what it was like filming it. After several mentions of Elsbeth’s son Teddy on the series, as well as a very brief, one-off mention on The Good Wife years ago, fans finally saw the mysterious son, played by Ross, in the final minutes when Kaya and Wagner gave their spunky colleague a Christmas surprise since she would have been alone on the holiday.

Ross told PopCulture that filming the scene was “so fun.” He continued, “I mean, being dressed as Santa Claus as a debut is really an unforgettable moment for me. I went into costume fitting, and the costume designer was, like, pulling a bunch of sort of Teddy clothes for the whole series, and then he was like, ‘We have to do Santa first.’ But, yeah, it was it was really wonderful.And when I was coming to set for the first time, everyone is like, ‘We’ve been waitingto see our Teddyfor the first time.’ Just a really fun way to meet everyone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Vanessa Bayer as DeeDee Dasher and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Throughout the episode, “Gold, Frankincense, and Murder,” Elsbeth was not really into the Christmas spirit. Not only was Kaya moving out, but her son Teddy would be spending the holiday with his dad. Kaya tried to bring the magic of Christmas back to Elsbeth by bringing her a tree and decorating it with her, but when that wasn’t enough, she and Wagner teamed up to bring a Christmas miracle. Teddy was dressed up like Santa Claus, and the moment Elsbeth realized it was her son, it certainly would make anyone’s heart grow three sizes. And it sounds like for Ben that the moment was as special as ever, both on-screen and off.

With Teddy finally in the flesh, next week’s episode will surely be a fun watch. And fans won’t want to miss it. A new episode of Elsbeth premieres Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Tonight’s episode will be streaming on Paramount+ tomorrow if anyone wants to give it another watch. There will be much more to look forward to as the season continues, and that could very well include much more of Teddy Tascioni.