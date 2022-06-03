'Magnum P.I.' Saved After CBS Cancellation by Fellow Network

✖

Magnum P.I. is returning from the brink of cancellation and heading to a new network if reports are accurate. According to Deadline, the recently canceled CBS action series is prepping to make a jump under the NBC umbrella, with USA Network a frontrunner to pick up the remake of the 1980s classic series.

According to the outlet, the potential plan for NBC's rescue attempt involves the main network taking on new episodes of the show. At the same time, USA Network would carry re-runs similar to the network's history with Law & Order, NCIS and other long-running dramas. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but this is the latest and most stable piece of news related to the show.

Universal Television has reportedly been shopping the series after CBS canceled it back on May 12. Other future homes included Paramount+, but USA Network quickly became a frontrunner. NBC entered the conversation shortly after, making the Universal family reunion close to a reality.

The parties involved in any pickup with a new network would need to make a deal with CBS Studios, which Deadline notes hasn't led to any negotiations yet. Paramount+ could still land rights to stream the series, but any price or deal hasn't been hit on yet. CBS Studios handled the domestic side of off-network sales, while Universal was in charge of international sales.

An agreement should be handled before the end of the month. Any longer and Universal would have to extend options for the cast of the series. Those deals are up on June 30.

Magnum P.I.'s cancellation echoes the end of fellow CBS drama Macgyver, with fans crying foul and attempting to save the series after its cancellation. Both were reboots of prior series and, along with Hawaii Five-0's reboot, represented the "Lenkov-verse." The three series would have crossovers from time to time and were all under the leadership of Peter Lenkov until his firing.

Lenkov was removed from all three CBS series after allegations of a "toxic work environment" and damning accusations from Macgyver star Lucas Till, claiming he was suicidal from the treatment on set.

If Magnum does make the jump to NBC, it will become the latest in recent years to revive from cancellation, joining Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest, and All Rise as shows given second chances on rival networks.