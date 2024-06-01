'Extended Family' Canceled at NBC: What to Know

NBC's 2024 cancellations list is brutal, and it includes freshman comedy Extended Family. Deadline reports that the series, which only premiered in December, has been axed. Starring Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison, Extended Family's first and only season completed its run in March after 13 episodes. The series followed a divorced couple who decide to raise their kids at the family home, taking turns to raise them. Meanwhile, the owner of a sports team enters the picture to make the relationship even more complicated.

According to TV Series Finale, Extended Family has had somewhat of a quiet launch, averaging only 2.576 million viewers with a 0.28 demo rating. It also doesn't help that NBC recently renewed comedies Night Court and Lopez vs. Lopez and also handed out a series order to the new Reba McEntire comedy Happy's Place. Extended Family was created by Mike O'Malley, who also created and executive produced the Starz dramedy Survivor's Remorse.

While the cancellation is a disappointment, it's not so much a surprise. In April, it was reported that Extended Family was one of few NBC shows in danger of cancellation. However, ratings were slightly higher than Lopez vs. Lopez, which was renewed, so it really could have gone in any direction. As of now, it's unknown if it has the possibility to move to Peacock like Law & Order: Organized Crime, but you never know what could happen.

Extended Family is one of multiple NBC shows to be canceled. The network also previously canceled the Quantum Leap reboot after two seasons and aired the final batch of Magnum P.I. episodes earlier this year after canceling it in 2023. On the renewal side, fans can also look forward to the One Chicago franchise, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and freshman dramas The Irrational and Found during the 2024-25 season. It's sad that Extended Family won't be included, but hopefully, this won't be the last of it.

While Extended Family aired its finale in March, fans can still go back and rewatch the series whenever they want on Peacock. Perhaps if enough people watch it on there, the streamer could very well save it or a different platform. As with any show, there is always the possibility it could be saved. With the star power that Extended Family has, it might just need a little push.