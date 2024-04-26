'NCIS: Hawai'i' Canceled After 3 Seasons at CBS

After a long wait, NCIS: Hawai'i fans finally got their answer on the show's fate, and unfortunately, it's not good news. Deadline reports that the NCIS spinoff, which was the first female-led series in the franchise, has been canceled by CBS. What's even worse is that sources say the Season 3 finale, which is a two-parter and concludes on May 6, would have teased what's to come for Season 4. Luckily, there won't be any cliffhanger.

Premiering in 2021, the series was an instant hit on CBS, and has been airing immediately after the Mothership series since its debut. LL Cool J joined the cast for Season 3, reprising his role as Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles to help Tennant and the team, and was even on the island for something much bigger, NCIS: Elite. The series ranks as No. 12 among non-sports programs on broadcast and averages 7.8 million linear viewers. The network also recently canceled So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas.

NCIS: Hawai'i was the last scripted series awaiting any news for the 2024-25 season from CBS and it was previously reported that if renewed, major budget cuts would be on the way. Unfortunately, it wasn't a guarantee that the show would come back, and the longer it took, the less of a chance there was. With the NCIS franchise's plate staying full with the Mothership, NCIS: Sydney, and new prequel series NCIS: Origins all on CBS, along with the untitled Tiva spinoff on Paramount+, it's possible there just wasn't any room for Hawai'i. As with any canceled series, there's always the chance it could be picked up elsewhere. Perhaps it can join Tiva on streaming.

The NCIS franchise aired its 1,000th episode this season, with Hawai'i's own Vanessa Lachey making an appearance. Hawai'i also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Tori Anderson. It's definitely a disappointment that Tennant and the team won't be back next season, but maybe a miracle will happen. For now, though, the final episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, with the series finale airing on May 6. All episodes are also streaming on Paramount+.