ABC Won’t Air New ‘9-1-1’ Episodes for Months

After 9-1-1 ended on a cliffhanger for its fall finale, the series is going on a break for a few months. In the episode “Wannabes,” which aired on Nov. 21, the 118 dealt with a pipe explosion and Hotshots star Brad, who just wouldn’t leave the firefighters alone. By the end of the episode, though, they landed spots on the show in brief appearances and while all seemed right with the world, it was revealed that one member was planning on leaving.

Eddie was looking through houses in El Paso to be closer to Christopher, meaning that it’s very possible by the time fans are reunited with the team, they will be down a man. Unfortunately, there will a long time until fans see what that aftermath will be like. 9-1-1 is now on its winter hiatus and just like how it was when the show was on Fox, it won’t be back until March.

While most shows will be returning for midseason in January or February, 9-1-1 is one of the few exceptions, likely because there are only 18 episodes total, rather than 20 or more. The first responder drama’s Thursday night partners, fellow Ryan Murphy drama Doctor Odyssey and medical series Grey’s Anatomy, will also be returning in March, all on Mar. 6. At the very least, it should be an exciting midseason premiere when 9-1-1 eventually returns in the spring.

When the show returns, the intensity level is raised when there’s a hostage situation, as shown in a promo. But when Athena gets to the scene, there is no one there, and it’s later found out they’re out chasing a serial killer. Of course, it can never be simple because a pregnant Maddie is taken by said serial killer. It was revealed in Season 8, Episode 6, “Confessions,” that Jennifer Love Hewitt’s dispatcher was expecting baby number 2 with husband Chimney. After all that Maddie has been through since her introduction in the second season, it seems like she still can’t catch a break.

9-1-1 is known for being unpredictable and putting characters through the wringer, so fans shouldn’t expect anything less when the show returns for the back half of Season 8. It’s hard to tell just what will happen with Maddie, but at least fans know that the wait will certainly be worth it when 9-1-1 returns for a two-part premiere on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.