'Grey's Anatomy': Jason George to Return as Series Regular

Jason George is officially making his way back to Grey Sloan Memorial. Following the Station 19 series finale, it was reported that the actor was nearing a return to Grey's Anatomy. He made his debut as Ben Warren in Season 6 and exited in Season 14 to star in Station 19. Last month's finale revealed that Ben was leaving the firehouse to complete his residency, and many speculated that would mean coming back to Grey's.

Deadline reports that George has closed a deal to return to Grey's Anatomy as a series regular for the medical drama's upcoming 21st season. His addition to the main cast comes on the heels of Jake Borelli and Midori Francis' exits. However, the two will be back in the fall so they can wrap their characters' arcs, as the Season 20 finale didn't give any indication that Levi and Yasuda had any plans to leave.

With George's return, could this mean that other Station 19 stars can find their way to Grey's Anatomy? The only other one that would make sense is Stefania Spampinato, who joined Grey's as Carina DeLuca in Season 14 and began recurring in Station 19 during Season 3 before being upgraded to series regular for Season 4. Her coming back to Grey's would also give viewers the chance to see more of Danielle Savre's Maya Bishop, especially since Carina is pregnant. If The Rookie can still bring on a few The Rookie: Feds stars following its cancellation, surely Grey's Anatomy can do the same with Station 19.

Station 19 was canceled last December, officially ending after seven seasons last month. Many fans were angry by the cancellation and started campaigns and petitions in an effort to save the show. As of now, it doesn't seem like the series is coming back, but that could still change in the future, especially if fans don't give up. At the very least, it's possible other Station 19 stars will follow in Jason George's footsteps and appear on Grey's Anatomy, whether for a cameo, recurring, or even a series regular role.

A premiere date has not been announced yet for Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy but it will air this fall on ABC at a new time. The series will be airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET to make room for the new Joshua Jackson-led Ryan Murphy series Dr. Odyssey.