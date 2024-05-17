'Young Sheldon': How Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Returned for Series Finale

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Young Sheldon ("Memoir")

The final two episodes of Young Sheldon have premiered and saw the highly-anticipated returns of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik. It was previously reported that the Big Bang Theory alums would be reprising their roles of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the finale, but it was unknown in what capacity it would be.

Part 2 of the finale, "Memoir," saw the aftermath of George's funeral. A month has passed and Sheldon is preparing to leave for CalTech, but not before Mary has him baptized. Every so often, scenes transition to the future, where adult Sheldon is actually writing a memoir about his life, which explains why he's been narrating the entire series. At the same time, Amy tried to get him ready for their son Leonard's hockey game. Sheldon, being Sheldon, didn't really get the point of hockey and wanted to continue writing his memoir. Eventually, he does give in to Amy, but he isn't happy about it.

Before leaving to go to the game, Amy reads some of his memoir and Sheldon reflects on his parents and the life he had as a child. Amy brought up how great it must have been to have parents supporting him despite his differences, and Sheldon said that it is the greatest gift. The fact that he was writing a memoir this whole could explain why some events in Young Sheldon are told differently than in The Big Bang Theory. Perhaps Sheldon wanted to write it differently than what happened so to create a better picture of his family.

It's unknown just how much time has passed between the Big Bang Theory finale in 2019 and Amy and Sheldon in the Young Sheldon finale, but what is certain is that not much has changed. Other than the fact that Sheldon no longer wears his iconic shirts he gets from comic book stores all because they "mysteriously disappeared," as he pointed out. It's also found out that while their son is into hockey, their daughter wants to take acting classes. Sheldon hilariously says they should never have let Penny babysit.

Seeing Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik again as Sheldon and Amy was certainly a treat and it was as if they never even left the roles. Their characters' personalities were still there as well as their chemistry. It was hard to tell just how they would come back for the finale, and they did not disappoint. For those who missed the two-part Young Sheldon series finale or simply want to watch it again, both episodes will be streaming on Paramount+ tomorrow, May 17.