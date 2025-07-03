‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Theme Revealed

Big Brother fans already know to expect the unexpected, but Season 27 is bringing a whole new level of mystery to the long-running CBS reality show.

Ahead of the July 10 premiere of Big Brother 27, CBS announced the Houseguests will be subject to “A Summer of Mystery” theme living inside “enigmatic Hotel Mystère.”

“Houseguests will enter the enigmatic Hotel Mystère, a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems,” the network revealed Wednesday. “In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a ‘Mystery Houseguest’ whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now.”

(Photo: Matthew Taplinger ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

CBS also released first-look photos of the Season 27 house, which was “transformed into a suspense-filled hotel, complete with secrets, hidden passageways and a mysterious vibe that sets the stage for a summer of intrigue.”

Highlights of the Season 27 house include:

—Reception Area: Houseguests are welcomed by a wall of 75 key boxes, some filled with skeleton keys and other clues that might reveal themselves later in the game …

—Living Room Chess Guardians: Towering 22-foot walls and a balcony lined with giant plaster chess pieces (bishop, queen, king, knight) watch over the house, adding a regal and strategic flair.

(Photo: Matthew Taplinger ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)



—Attic Bedroom of Oddities: Beds made from wooden crates, rubber masks on the walls and haunted artifacts like a black knight’s helmet and diving suit make this room a spooky treasure trove.

—Sleeper Car Bunk Room: Behind a secret entrance, this train-themed bedroom straight out of a murder mystery novel contains bunk beds for six Houseguests (the first time the BB house has had bunk beds since Season 1!) and a sleek Art Deco design.

(Photo: Matthew Taplinger ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)



—Rooftop Garden Kitchen: The kitchen and dining area mimic a rooftop garden with ivy-covered walls, sunset skies and a 10-foot round garden party table under string lights.

—Secretive “Wine Cellar”: A moody, bottle-lined cellar (with no actual wine, sorry Houseguests) is a perfect spot for whispering secrets and plotting moves.

—Victorian Conservatory Lounge: A lush, plant-filled room with a 13-foot green velvet lounge and a plum tree, ideal for quiet strategy sessions.

(Photo: Matthew Taplinger ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

—Venom Lounge and Poison Bar: Upstairs, snakes slither across the wallpaper in a moody lounge featuring a “Poison Bar,” (don’t worry, there is no actual poison) a velvet daybed and ravens stealing party lights.

—Boxing Ring Gym: The gym includes a full boxing ring, heavy bag and workout gear – great for blowing off steam and staying in top sleuthing shape.

(Photo: Matthew Taplinger ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Big Brother 27 premieres with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.