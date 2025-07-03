Bravo Couple Files for Divorce — for the Fourth Time

Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi is pulling the plug on her marriage to Dara Mir. This marks the fourth time the couple has filed some sort of paperwork.

The pair wed in 2017. They share two children.

PEOPLE reports Ghalichi, who starred on Seasons 2 and 3 of the reality series, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The date of separation is listed as June 19, a day before she filed legal documents.

The former couple is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Alara, 6, and son Kashton, 3. There is a prenuptial agreement.

Mir first filed for divorce from Ghalichi in 2019, but they reconciled two months after they split. She was spotted kissing her ex while celebrating their daughter’s first birthday party, which TMZ reported at the time. In his initial filing, Mir cited irreconcilable differences, did not list an official date of separation, and requested that the court terminate Ghalichi’s ability to be awarded spousal support. Ghalichi then filed for divorce from Mir twice in 2020.

About the early days of their relationship, she told The Daily Dish that they started dating in March 2016. “I would say the first date I felt like I dreamed him into life,” she said at the time. “I would say within two or three months of dating we were inseparable. It all moved very quickly.” He proposed the same year in August and they wed the next May in a ceremony held at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Of what made her love Mir, she praised his “success and work ethic,” and added, “I not only found my equal. He far surpasses anything I could ever be.” They announced they were expecting their first child together not long after they wed. Alara was born in September 2018, and their son, Kashton, was born after one of their reconciliation periods in 2022.