‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Welcomes Baby

Jen Affleck has welcomed a third child with her husband, Zac Affleck.

The 26-year-old Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star announced on Wednesday that she had given birth to a baby girl named Penelope. Jen and Zac are also parents to daughter Nora, 3, and son Lucas, 1.

“baby Penelope is here & she is perfect,” Jen wrote alongside photos from her labor and hospital stay. “Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life. I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now.”

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans had been on baby watch since Jen took to TikTok on Friday with a video of the moment she went into labor while getting a manicure. “POV: you start having contractions at your nail appointment,” the reality star wrote on the video, which featured her timing contractions and getting a cervical check on the ground of the salon after calling her husband.

In February 2025, Jen announced that she and her husband were expecting their third child, telling PEOPLE at the time that the pregnancy was an exciting “surprise.”

“I was a few days late, and while it was a surprise, we both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us,” she told the outlet, adding, “We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!”

Jen continued, “I’ve always dreamed of a big family, and seeing that dream come true is both exciting and fulfilling.”

Jen’s pregnancy reveal was also documented on Season 2 of her Hulu reality show, coming amid her separation from Zac in late 2024. At the time, a teary Jen revealed she was “stressed out of [her] mind” after learning she was pregnant due to the issues in her marriage.

However, in early June, Jen told PEOPLE that she and Zac had been doing a lot of work on their relationship in therapy. “Something that Zac and I have done and something that we’ve worked on in therapy is really making our relationship a focus,” she said. “That’s something that I now take pride in, but it’s a full-time job.”