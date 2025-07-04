‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Welcomes Baby No. 2

Madison LeCroy is a mama times two. The Southern Charm star recently welcomed her second child, her first with husband Brett Randle.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Teddi, LeCroy revealed in an Amazon Live sponsored by Graco. “We’re super excited and just living in pure bliss at the moment,” the “Southern Charm” star, 34, exclusively told Page Six, adding, “It doesn’t even feel real.”

The baby girl’s name is a tribute to her beloved father, Ted LeCroy, who died in 2023. LeCroy added her dad’s name will “live on through [her] baby,” adding, “We might as well just make the name continue to grow.” The baby was born at 34 weeks.

In an exclusive chat with Us Weekly, LeCroy detailed a difficult labor. “I was in labor for 48 hours basically [because] my water broke at home,” she said, noting that her daughter was delivered via C-section at 34 weeks.

“We kind of prolonged the labor and Brett got here and then we waited another day and had the C-section and there she was five minutes later,” LeCroy said. The baby then spent a “few days” in the NICU as part of the “protocol” for babies born that early.

“She’s a little. She’s only five pounds, but she’s breathing on her own and hasn’t needed any oxygen or anything like that. She’s kind of a little trooper,” LeCroy explained. “[Doctors] were shocked with how early she was that she was gonna be this independent. So I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t shocked at all.’”

The Bravo star announced her pregnancy in February. “And just like that… our world is changing in the most magical way!” she captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram. She called the positive pregnancy test “the best moment” of her and husband’s lives, adding, “We can’t wait.” They’ve been married since 2022. Randle is the stepfather to Hudson, LeCroy’s son from a previous marriage.

Of her pregnancy the second time around, she told Bravo viewers, “It worked out in my favor, and I’m so excited,” adding that she was “carrying completely differently” than she did while pregnant with Hudson and “screamed” upon finding out. She admitted it took her husband and son some time to get adjusted to the idea of a baby girl.

Their marriage has endured some hardships. They started trying to conceive on the heels of his health scare as Randle was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in late 2023.