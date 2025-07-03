‘The Bachelor’ Runner-up Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing

Former The Bachelor Australia star Lisa Hyde is recovering in the hospital after she collapsed at home.

The Australian TV star and influencer revealed on Instagram this week alongside a series on photos from her hospital bed that she was being treated for crowned dens syndrome.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The terrifying ordeal began when Hyde said she started experiencing severe neck pain. Although she went to the hospital, she was sent back home after doctors initially told her “it was just muscular.” However, Hyde “knew something wasn’t right,” and shortly after returning home, she collapsed in pain.

“Got home, then collapsed a couple hours later,” she shared, per 9Honey. “My parents found me on the floor, barely able to talk or move. The pain was unbearable.”

Hyde was rushed to the hospital via ambulance. Hyde told her followers that she was ultimately diagnosed with and being treated for crowned dens syndrome, “a rare condition where uric acid crystals build up in the spine causing intense neck and head pain,” she said. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the condition is a rare disease caused by calcium deposits, which can lead to severe neck pain and stiffness.

“Booked the Calile hotel for the weekend, my body the [sic] had other plans. In standard Lisa form I’ve come up with another rare condition that has kept the doctors busy,” she told her followers. She added in separate posts that she was “waiting on an MRI” and “high on morphine, steroids, endone and insomnia.”

As of Tuesday, Hyde remained hospitalized. Reflecting on the ordeal, she said it was a “wake-up call.”

“Sometimes you don’t choose the break – the break chooses you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve been constantly pushing myself and my body just couldn’t keep up. Grateful for the wake-up call and the chance to slow down and reset (although next time I’d appreciate a beach somewhere in Europe).”

Hyde also thanked her followers for their “lovely messages of support.”

Hyde notably competed for Blake Garvey’s affections on Season 2 of The Bachelor Australia in 2014, though she ultimately lost out to Sam Frost. She returned to screens in 2018 for the first season of Australia’s Bachelor In Paradise. Although she sparked romance with co-star Luke McLeod, the two eventually split, and Hyde, started her own sunglass line, went on to spark romance with Damon Collina, with whom she welcomed her daughter Myja-Jae with in July 2019.