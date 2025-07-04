Another ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Has a Baby on the Way

Another Love Is Blind baby is on the way.

Love Is Blind star A.D. Smith and Love Is Blind: UK’s Ollie Sutherland shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post on May 25 that they are expecting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News comes after the duo announced their engagement during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion in March. While individually they didn’t get a successful love story from the pods, they met while filming Perfect Match Season 3, which premieres on Netflix later this summer. The video for their pregnancy announcement features the two of them walking in a field and holding hands, as Sutherland turns Smith around and putting their hands on her stomach with “Angel of Mine” by Monica playing in the background.

Smith and Sutherland are the latest Love Is Blind stars to announce a pregnancy. Season 1 favorites Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced in May that they were expecting after trying for years. Amber and Matt Barnett, who also met and said “I do” during Season 1, announced in October that they were expecting, welcoming their little girl in April. Season 3’s Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcomed their first baby in August, while Season 4’s Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski became parents in April 2024.

Smith was previously engaged to Clay Gravesade after meeting him in the pods during Season 6 of Love Is Blind. The two broke up after he rejected her at the altar, shutting down any hope that she’d give him another chance during the reunion. As for Sutherland, he met former flame Demi Brown during the first season of Love Is Blind: UK and had a rocky road to the altar, where Brown eventually said, “I do not.” Sutherland later went out with fellow Love Is Blind: U star Sharlotte Ritchie, but they broke things off not long after.

It’s unknown when Baby Sutherland is due, but the happy couple is going to be busy preparing for the baby and their upcoming nuptials. Whether or not the baby has pushed their wedding is unknown, but they seem to be as in love and happy as ever, which is really all that matters. Especially after their seasons of Love Is Blind. Fans will be able to see the origin of their love story with Season 3 of Perfect Match premiering on Aug. 1 on Netflix.