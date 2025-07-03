Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Gets Bad Legal News Following Partial Guilty Verdict

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail following his conviction of two of five counts against him Wednesday.

The Bad Boy Records founder, who was found not guilty by a jury of racketeering and sex trafficking, requested release on bail after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ bail request after his conviction, saying that his “violence was starkly depicted” in the 2016 hotel security footage introduced during the trial of the music mogul physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Subramanian referenced Combs’ “propensity for violence” in the bail decision, ABC News reports, noting that the defense had admitted to domestic violence during their arguments against sex trafficking allegations.

“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here, and domestic violence is violence,” Subramanian said. “You said this was a case that did have violence.” The judge added, “It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate… that he poses no danger to the community.”

Combs did briefly try to raise his hand to speak in the court hearing, but the judge seemingly ignored the gesture, instead asking Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey to respond to the defense arguments. “He is extremely violent with an extraordinary temper who has shown no remorse and no regret,” Comey said. “His brazenness is unmatched.”

Following the bail hearing, Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, called the decision a “pending, unresolved matter,” adding, “The one thing I’m going to leave with this we are not nearly done fighting. We are just getting started. …Today was a major, major step in the right direction. But we fight on and we’re going to win and we’re not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family.”

Subramanian has not set a sentencing date. While prosecutor Maurene Comey initially said their side would be request the maximum sentence of 20 years to be served in consecutive 10-year sentences, prosecutors formally requested 51 to 63 months of prison time, according to NBC News. Combs’ team, in turn, is seeking a sentence of 21 to 27 months.