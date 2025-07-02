Oscar-Winning Actress and Famous Director Separate After 18 Years Together

Two powerhouses of French cinema have called it quits on their relationship.

Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard and actor-director Guillaume Canet are splitting up after 18 years with each other. They have two kids together.

Cotillard is one of France’s best-known actresses internationally for her many starring roles in American films, like when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Christopher Nolan’s twisty thriller Inception and with Brad Pitt in the World War II romance Allied. She won an Oscar in 2008 for her performance as iconic French singer Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose.

Canet, meanwhile, is an actor, director, and screenwriter whose works frequently tour film festivals—like when his film Blood Ties was selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. Funnily enough, he also starred opposite DiCaprio in the 2000 adventure film The Beach.

Cotillard, 49, and Canet, 52, starred opposite each other in the French box-office hit Love Me If You Dare in 2003. They began dating in 2007.

They released a statement to the Agence France-Presse news agency, saying they announced it themselves in a public way “to avoid all speculation, rumors and risky interpretations.”

No reason was listed, but the statement says the two are separating by “common accord” and with “mutual goodwill.”