Netflix Just Canceled 2 Shows After Just 1 Season, Leaves Another in Limbo

Netflix has canceled two more shows as a third series’ future hangs in the balance.

Both The Residence and Pulse have been canceled, Deadline reported Wednesday, and while there are no plans for a second season of the dark comedy anthology No Good Deed, the show could possibly return in the future with some major changes.

Medical drama Pulse, which starred Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell, was quietly canceled well over a month ago, sources told the outlet, with the cast and creatives notified that the show would not be moving forward.

The hospital drama series followed the lives of emergency and surgical residents at Maguire Hospital in Miami during the race for Emergency Medicine Chief Resident, which comes in the aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint and amid a hurricane.

Comedic murder mystery The Residence was more recently canceled, according to Deadline. The Shondaland series, which featured the all-star cast of Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Marino and Jason Lee, followed eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp, who looks to solve a murder that occurred during a state dinner for the Australian prime minister at the White House.

The series, which was filmed on what is thought to be the largest ever re-creation of the White House, was meant to continue as an anthology, with Aduba’s Cupp and Park’s FBI agent Edwin Park solving a new mystery every season, but suffered in viewership when it debuted just a week after Netflix’s hit limited series Adolescence.

No Good Deed was also conceived as an anthology series, with Season 1 starring Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Lisa Kudrow, Luke Wilson, Ray Romano and Poppy Liu.

The black comedy followed three families all vying to buy the same house, but was met with a lukewarm response from viewers.

While the show has not been renewed for a second season, Deadline reports creator Liz Feldman, who was behind Netflix’s previous hit Dead to Me, has been given the opportunity to pitch a new idea for a second season.