Orlando Bloom Shares Cryptic Post Following Katy Perry Breakup

Orlando Bloom is reflecting on “loneliness” and “sadness” following his split from fiancée Katy Perry.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, took to Instagram Wednesday with a repost of a series of quotes attributed to Carl Jung, the founder of analytical psychology.

“Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself,” one of the quotes read, with another, shared to his Story, reading, “Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.”

Bloom’s reflections come just a week after his split from Perry after nine years was confirmed on the same day the Lord of the Rings actor flew to Venice, Italy, to attend Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding by himself.

“Katy and Orlando have been suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years,” one insider source told PEOPLE at the time. “[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level.”

The “Roar” singer, 40, and Carnival Row star had been “living on an island of stress” before their split, which led to things being “rocky” between the two. “Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together],” another source said. “It can overshadow the love.”

And while the breakup has been “sad and unpleasant,” the former couple is reportedly focusing on co-parenting 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

“At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity,” an insider told PEOPLE Tuesday, pointing out that both Perry and Bloom want to “protect” their daughter from “anything adverse.”

The insider added, “They want to keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together.”

As Perry continues on her Lifetimes tour, another source admitted to PEOPLE that while she “never saw herself as a single mom,” the hitmaker is “still doing great.”

“She never saw herself being a single mom,” they said. “She’s felt a lot of pressure about her tour and now this. It’s been a lot for her. She’s still doing great though.”