Who Is Caterpillar in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

A new competitor has officially entered the fray on The Masked Singer. During the "Date Night" episode, the show introduced the audience to a colorful Wildcard contestant, the Caterpillar. Who is the Caterpillar? Read on to see all of the clues revealed so far.

Season 6, Episode 8 – “Giving Thanks”

Caterpillar’s clue package began at a Call Center (a flyer for which had a pentagon symbol on it). He eventually became a telemarketer and said that the job gave him an excuse to call his family, with whom he hasn’t always had the closest relationship. Caterpillar called them multiple times but was nervous about revealing his identity. Once he did tell them who he was, they were happy to reconnect. Although, he did have some “apprehension” about meeting them as he wasn’t sure if they wanted to get to know the “real him.” Caterpillar could be seen looking on as one of those family members, a man dressed in a butterfly outfit, got up from a green beanbag. The story has a happy ending, as Caterpillar’s family welcomed him with “open arms.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Caterpillar was all about the boy band vibes, as he sang a flawless rendition of *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Caterpillar’s “Turkey Drop” word was “pop,” leading the judges to believe that they’re a pop singer. Ken Jeong also said that the individual could be adopted due to the clue package. McCarthy then had a lightbulb moment and said that she knew exactly who it was. As a result, she wanted to press the “Take It Off” buzzer.

In the end, McCarthy chose not to press the “Take It Off” buzzer despite saying that she knows “exactly” who Caterpillar is. She then revealed that her guess was JC Chasez. The other judges said that they were glad that McCarthy didn’t press the buzzer, as they’re not sold on her suggestion. Thicke still believes that they’re AJ McLean. Scherzinger didn’t believe that Caterpillar was adopted (even though Jeong and McCarthy insisted that they said it in the clue package). So, she said that it could be Lance Bass.

Season 6, Episode 5 – “Date Night”

The Caterpillar first explained that they chose this costume because their life has been all about “metamorphosis.” As they turned on their TV in their futuristic dwelling, they saw a galaxy from outer space on the screen. They explained that they left home at a young age and that they went through a difficult period. The Caterpillar said that they slept in their car for a spell and that they were homeless at one point. They even turned to stealing in order to keep themselves afloat, which was put on display when the Caterpillar made off with a basketball. Eventually, Caterpillar wound up in jail. Caterpillar’s clue package also featured a framed photo of the Great Lakes.

Caterpillar may have entered the game late, but they floored the judges all the same with their rendition of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy.” Robin Thicke picked up on some boyband vibes and guessed Howie Dorough from the Backstreet Boys. Ken Jeong was on the same track, guessing Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Jenny McCarthy rounded up the boy band guesses with another Backsteet Boys member, AJ McLean. Thicke and Jeong then said that they wanted to change their guesses to McLean, as well.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.