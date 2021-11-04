Who Is Mallard in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

Group A set the bar pretty high for Season 6 of The Masked Singer, and Group B has held their own. Group B includes Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake, Banana Split and Dalmation. When it comes to Mallard, their identity is still a mystery. That might have you wondering — who is that? (To watch live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers.)

Season 6, Episode 8 – “Giving Thanks”

The Mallard’s clue package began with him saying that he’s thankful for his family. He mentioned that he is a part of a famous family and held up an Allen wrench as he did so. Mallard’s residence was decorated flawlessly and even included a framed photo of President Abraham Lincoln. He explained that he’s gotten into trouble based on things that his family members have said. A squabble then took place in Mallard’s home, as evidenced by an individual (with a duckbill mask) tossing loaves of bread at the other members of the family. When Mallard sat down for a meal with his family, he was served a bowl with a figurine of a killer whale in it.

Mallard’s performance is one of “redemption.” Before he took to the stage, he explained that he was singing a track, “Play Something Country,” by Luke Bryan, who is someone that he considers to be family. In the past, Bryan invited him to come on stage to sing the song, but he didn’t know the words. To go along with the Thanksgiving theme, the judges got Mallard’s “Turkey Drop,” which was a crown icon placed on the turkey. Jenny McCarthy thought that could mean that the Mallard is Hollywood royalty and guessed Billy Ray Cyrus. Robin Thicke had a similar train of thought and suggested Kiefer Sutherland. Nicole Scherzinger guessed both Jack Osbourne and John Rich.

Season 6, Episode 5 – “Date Night”

Mallard began by sharing that he met his wife in the fourth grade. A man dressed in a blonde wig and a duckbill played the part of Mallard’s wife, chewing on an apple in the clue package. He said that he could still remember when he first saw her and said that her hair reminded him of iced tea. The Mallard asked his now-wife on a moonlight hike and she agreed. Interestingly enough, Mallard said that his wife (who has been donning a face mask to keep her identity a mystery) has been in the studio supporting him during his time on the show. Although, he did say that having her there was making him a little more nervous.

The Mallard showcased his swag, performing a rendition of Flo Rida’s “My House.” Robin Thicke believed that he correctly figured out Mallard’s identity, particularly after the masked singer said that his favorite attribute about his appearance is his dimples. Thicke guessed Freddie Prinze Jr. Ken Jeong went a different route, guessing Nick Offerman. Jenny McCarthy also had a wild guess with Jon Bon Jovi.

Season 6, Episode 3 – “Group B Premiere”

Straight from his lavish carriage, Mallard explained that he has both a bestselling book and a platinum album, making him a real heavy-hitter. He traveled to a ticket booth that contained a cowboy boot in it. Mallard then said that one of his first businesses was selling worms, which he exemplified by doing just that in the package. The masked singer also shared how he was a human jukebox when he was growing up and said that it worked by putting a quarter in his armpit. The other clues for the Mallard included a figurine of a deer and a framed photo of his “BFF,” Chris Pratt.

Mallard brought the swag for a performance of Big & Rich’s “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).” After his performance, the Mallard said that “with a face like this,” he’s used to disguising himself. The judges didn’t waste any time in sharing some great guesses for the Mallard, with Robin Thicke suggesting Garth Brooks and Ken Jeong thought of Billy Ray Cyrus. Meanwhile, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger listed off a slew of country artists including Jason Aldean and Sam Hunt.

Catch Up

