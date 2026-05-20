‘Summer House’ Reunion: Will West Wilson and Amanda Batula Say They’re in Love?

With the highly-anticipated Summer House Season 10 reunion just days away, fans are champing at the bit for answers about the latest sex scandal to hit the Bravosphere.

The newly-released trailer for the three-part reunion hints that fans will be satisfied by at least some of the drama. In the teaser footage, Ciara Miller eviscerates Amanda Batula and West Wilson over their romance behind her back. Fans have been waiting to see how Miller reacts to the torrid romance, so surely they will not be disappointed.

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“Over the past six years I have been your f—ing champion,” Miller told Batula in the trailer. “I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you’re f—ing my ex. He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word, and I hope it works because he’s with you to spite me.”

The trailer even shows host Andy Cohen ask Batula and Wilson if they’re in love. Following their vaguely-worded statement confirming their relationship earlier this spring, fans are just as curious to see how the infamous couple will respond.

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In the statement, released simultaneously by Batula and West, they used phrases like “complicated relationship dynamics” and “genuine, long-standing friendship.” They even said, “As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling.” However, following the statement’s release, fans were left as confused as ever about what exactly was going on between the two of them.

In the trailer, responding to Cohen asking if they’re in love, Wilson says, “This isn’t like a sex scandal… it was like hanging out…” before Jesse Solomon interjected and said, “Why continue to lie?”

So will they admit to a full-on relationship? Or will they reveal they endangered their relationships with Miller, Batula’s estranged husband Kyle Cooke, and many other cast members simply for sex?

Fans might have a hard time believing they’re saying the “L” word; after all, Wilson famously dragged his feet committing to Miller years ago and then he himself said on the Summer House finale Tuesday night that he’s “not trying to portray that [he is] a boyfriend.” Albeit he was speaking behind Miller’s back about her, but the reasoning still stands.

How much will Batula and Wilson reveal about their relationship? We’ll have to wait until the reunion to find out.

Part 1 of the Summer House Season 10 reunion airs Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Part 2 and Part 3 air Tuesday, June 2 and Tuesday June 9, respectively, both at 8 p.m. ET.